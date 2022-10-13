Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Thursday 13 October 2022
Advertisement

Spanish baby receives groundbreaking intestinal transplant

Spain is a world leader in organ transplants.

By AFP Thursday 13 Oct 2022, 7:28 AM
24 minutes ago 1,468 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5892050
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A 13-MONTH-OLD BABY girl has received a groundbreaking intestinal transplant, Spanish health authorities have announced.

The baby “has already been discharged and is in perfect condition at home with her parents”, said the statement from Madrid’s La Paz hospital.

The baby received the organ via asystolic donation — from a donor at the end of their life.

This method of donation means “the organ to be transplanted does not deteriorate”, said the statement.

The technique had not previously been used for the intestine because it was not thought to be possible for this organ “despite the fact that 30% of the candidates die on the waiting list”, said the hospital.

“The intestine is a lymphoid organ closely linked to the person’s immune system which, under normal conditions, is colonised by multiple germs,” the statement added.

This means that the risk of “rejection and the possibility of infection” is higher than in other transplants.

Three years of research and trials by several teams at the hospital were required to establish that such an operation was feasible, it added.

Spain is a world leader in organ transplants, according to figures from the Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation.

It also accounted for 5% of organ donations in the world in 2021, when it has only 0.6% of the world’s population.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie