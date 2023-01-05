GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Doubts

1. A new study has raised questions about the highest temperature recorded in Ireland.

A preprint of the research garnered attention last year but the final version has now been peer-reviewed and published in full this week.

Moate

2. A bus driver has died after the vehicle crashed into a ditch this evening in Westmeath.

There were approximately 20 passengers on board at the time and some were brought to hospital to be treated for “non-life threatening injuries”, according to gardaí.

Bag of Excrement

3. A junior minister has claimed a bag of excrement was thrown at her and a fellow TD last night.

Anne Rabbitte, the Minister of State for Disability, has posted on social media that she and Fine Gael TD Ciarán Cannon were attending a meeting when the incident happened.

Papal Funeral

4. Mourners have started arriving into St Peter’s Square early this morning for the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

They hoped to pay final respects to the German theologian who made history by retiring and participate in a rare requiem Mass for a dead pope presided over by a living one.

Cannabis

5. Gardaí have seized around €1 million worth of cannabis in Dundalk, Louth.

Officers carried out a search in the Ecco Road area of the town shortly before 4pm on Tuesday. During the course of the search 50kg of suspected cannabis herb was discovered.

Royal Scrap

6. Britain’s Prince Harry has recounted in his new book how he was physically “attacked” by his older brother Prince William during an argument in 2019, the Guardian reported yesterday.

According to the newspaper, the story of the incident appears in Harry’s new memoir “Spare,” which is due to be released later this month amid an ongoing row within the British royal family.

Infestation

7. The offices of Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) have been plagued by infestations of mice with staff at one stage being asked to stay at home so the pests could be dealt with.

Emails released by FSI reveal a litany of issues with rodents at their HQ in the Phoenix Park in Dublin with mouse droppings repeatedly discovered in their offices.

California

8. Evacuations have been ordered in high-risk coastal areas of California as a huge storm bears down on the state.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency to allow for a quick response and to aid in clean-up from another powerful storm that hit just days earlier.