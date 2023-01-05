Advertisement

Thursday 5 January 2023
Garda Press Office The seized drugs.
# Dundalk
Gardaí seize €1 million worth of cannabis in Louth raid
The seizure was made as part of Operation Tara.
3.1k
4
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED around €1 million worth of cannabis in Dundalk, Louth. 

Officers carried out a search in the Ecco Road area of the town  shortly before 4pm on Tuesday. During the course of the search 50kg of suspected cannabis herb was discovered.

Gardaí said that all drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.

A spokesman said: “One man, aged in his 20s was arrested at the scene and was taken to Dundalk Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

“This seizure forms part of Operation Tara; an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on 2nd July 2021.

“The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels.”

Author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
