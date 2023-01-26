GOOD MORNING.

Government action on climate

1. In our main story this morning, Lauren Boland reports that young people are the age group least confident that the Irish government is taking the necessary actions to protect the environment.

New international polling on people’s views about climate change has examined perceptions in Ireland about the threat of the crisis and the effectiveness of the government’s response.

The new research was conducted as part of an international study led by WIN International, with polling in Ireland carried out by Red C.

Planning permission

2. A total of 28,786 units in housing and apartment developments are awaiting a planning permission decision from An Bord Pleanála, new analysis from consultants Mitchell McDermott found.

The report found that 59% of Strategic Housing Developments (SHDs) applications before An Bord Plenála last year did not receive a decision.

The SHD system was designed as a fast-track planning process for schemes of 100 apartments or houses.

Funeral

3. The funeral Mass of of Matthew Healy, the elderly patient who was killed in Mercy Unversity Hospital in Cork on Sunday morning, will take place at midday today.

Healy, an 89-year-old widower from Berrings in Cork, was killed in an attack at the hospital shortly after 5.30am on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His funeral Mass will take place in St Mary’s Church in Co Cork.

Asian market cars

4. Gardaí are investigating a spate of thefts of Toyota cars after car thieves discovered the vehicles do not have immobilisers.

Sources have said that the targeted cars, which recently arrived on the Irish market, are imported from Japan and the wider Asian market.

The issue arose when car thieves noticed that the vehicles are with out a device which prevents the theft of the car.

Health workers strike

5. Thousands of health workers are taking part in strike action across Northern Ireland today.

Paramedics are among the workers taking part at picket lines across the region today.

The 24-hour stoppage will be the latest full day of action taken by health sector unions as they press for safe staffing, better pay and improved mileage allowances.

Half Moon Bay

6. The man accused of killing seven fellow farmworkers and wounding another in California could face the death penalty if convicted of multiple murder charges, a prosecutor has said, as the suspect appeared in court for the first time.

Zhao Chunli, 66, was arrested on Monday in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco, shortly after twin attacks at farms that left five men and two women dead.

Trump can return to Meta

7. Meta has announced that it would soon reinstate with “new guardrails” former president Donald Trump’s accounts on Facebook and Instagram, which have been banned since the US Capitol riot in January 2021.

Two years ago, Meta took action in what it described were “were extreme and highly unusual circumstances”.

Tanks for Ukraine

8. The US and Germany have announced deliveries of top-of-the-line tanks to Ukraine, sweeping aside their longstanding misgivings and signaling a new surge of Western support for an expected counteroffensive against the Russian invasion.