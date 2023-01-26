Advertisement

PA Images Matthew Healy
# Cork
Funeral mass of 89-year-old Mercy University Hospital patient Matthew Healy to take place today
Healy was killed in an attack at the hospital shortly after 5.30am on Sunday.
15 minutes ago

THE FUNERAL MASS of Matthew Healy, the elderly patient who was killed in Mercy Unversity Hospital in Cork on Sunday morning, will take place at midday today. 

Healy, an 89-year-old widower from Berrings in Cork, was killed in an attack at the hospital shortly after 5.30am on Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.  

His funeral Mass will take place at 12.00pm today in St Mary’s Church in Co Cork. 

Father Patrick McCarthy will be the chief celebrant at this Mass.  

As the church has limited capacity, attendance will be reserved for friends, relatives and parishioners. 

A public address system will be in place to relay the Mass to those attending outside of the church. The Mass will be streamed live.

Dylan Magee, aged 30, was charged yesterday at Cork District Court with the murder of Healy. He was remanded to Cork Prison. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

Author
Hayley Halpin
