Seán Rooney's 'sacrifice' recalled as Tánaiste visits Irish troops in Lebanon

THE COMMANDER OF Irish soldiers in Lebanon has said Private Seán Rooney exemplified the “best traditions and values of the Defence Forces”.

Lt Col Damien Murphy, commander of the 121st Infantry Battalion, said Private Rooney’s “sacrifice will never be forgotten” during a visit by the Tánaiste Micheál Martin to Irish troops.

He also gave an update on Trooper Shane Kearney’s condition, saying that while he “still has a long road ahead of him”, he has been making strong progress in his recovery.

Martin has traveled to Lebanon to meet Irish troops and place a wreath in memory of soldier Private Rooney and other Defence Forces troops who have died while on duty.

Tanaiste Micheál Martin arriving at Camp Shamrock in Lebanon where he is due to meet Irish troops. pic.twitter.com/iSxXqZbYgh — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) January 26, 2023

The incident happened when a convoy of two Armoured Utility Vehicles (AUVs) carrying eight personnel from the 121st Infantry Battalion was travelling to the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

Private Rooney (23) was killed in the incident, while two other soldiers received minor injuries but were discharged from hospital.

Tpr Shane Kearney’s family issued a statement of gratitude recently for the support that they continue to receive after the 22 year old, from Killeagh in Co Cork, suffered a head injury in the attack in the village of Al-Aqbiya.

The 121st Infantry Battalion is comprised of 333 Irish troops deployed in November to south Lebanon as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil).

“Seán’s death has left an indelible mark on this unit and Sean’s sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Lt Col Murphy said.

“It has continued to inspire us to carry out our duties to the best of our abilities. We are back to full operational activities.”

He said that soldiers “rely completely on the support of our families and our loved ones at home” so that they can carry out their work.

“They make a huge emotional and physical sacrifice when we’re away and it is only true that we’re able to carry out our duties here,” he said, paying tribute to Pvt Rooney’s family.

“Private Seán Rooney is a fine example of the best traditions and values of the Defence Forces.

“Prior to the incident Seán was carrying out his duties to an excellent standard, a fine soldier on his second tour of duty and during the incident as well he carried out his duties to the best of his abilities. We’re very proud of Sean and his sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

On Tpr Carney, Lt Col Murphy said: “Shane is making great progress in his recovery. He still has a long road ahead of him but I’m informed that his progress is going very well.”

Lt Col Murphy said the three investigations currently underway into the December attack need the time and space to conduct their work, but that he could not comment further in case it prejudiced the investigations.

The Irish Defence Forces is carrying out its own investigation while the other two investigations include an international one led by the United Nations, and an investigation being carried out by Lebanese Authorities.

The Tánaiste is accompanied on the trip by the Secretary General of the Department of Defence, Jacqui McCrum, and the Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Seán Clancy.

As well as visiting the personnel of the 121st Infantry Battalion, of which Seán Rooney was a member, the Tánaiste will also meet the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, as well as the Lebanese Minister for Defence, Maurice Sleem, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdullah Bou Habib.

Contains reporting by Christina Finn in Lebanon