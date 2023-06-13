GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Land for new housing

1. In our main story today, Eoghan Dalton reports politicians will be told today that the amount of land that has been earmarked for new homes nationwide is lagging behind what’s needed due to land-zoning being based on outdated population projections.

The Construction Industry of Federation has said the “unrealistic low projected growth” is due to data being based off old population information covering 2011-16 which it says was “one of the lowest population growth periods in recent Irish history”.

Firefighter strike

2. Up to 50% of fire stations in service could close today due to industrial action by some retained firefighters in a dispute over staff recruitment and retention.

Siptu members employed as Retained Fire Services firefighters will take part in today’s “co-ordinated strike action” due to what the trade union describes as a “staffing crisis which threatens this vital community resource”.

Assisted dying

3. The Joint Oireachtas Committee on assisted dying is holding its first public meeting today and will hear submissions from the Department of Justice as well as the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission.

Assistant secretary at the Department of Justice Rachel Woods will outline the legal implications of legislating for assisted dying when addressing the committee today.

Defence Forces

4. The Defence Forces will withdraw from the UN peacekeeping mission in the Golan Heights in Syria next spring, it is understood.

Advertisement

Tánaiste Micheál Martin will today seek Cabinet approval for continued Defence Forces participation in the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) until March or April next year.

The Irish Infantry Group will then withdraw from the UNDOF mission.

Trump in court

5. Former US president Donald Trump has arrived in Florida ahead of a history-making federal court appearance on dozens of charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department’s efforts to get them back.

Trump’s appearance in Miami today will mark his second time since April facing a judge on criminal charges.

Australia bus crash

6. A bus driver was driving too fast when the vehicle rolled on its side and hit a guard rail in heavy fog in an Australian wine region, killing 10 wedding guests and injuring 25 others, police have alleged.

Brett Button had been in police custody but was released on bail when he appeared in the Cessnock Local Court today.

He was charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving in relation to each death and one count of negligent driving.

Strikes on Ukraine

7. Three people been killed and 32 have been wounded in a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, the regional governor has said, as air attacks were reported in Kyiv and other cities.

Missing person

8. Gardaí have renewed their appeal for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Ellen O’Reilly.

She went missing from Kingscourt, Co. Cavan last Wednesday, 7 June.