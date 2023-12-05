Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 5 minutes ago
GOOD MORNING.
Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.
1. In our main story this morning, Christina Finn reports that the Government believes it will comfortably win today’s no confidence vote in Helen McEntee, with a number of Independent TDs set to throw their support behind the Justice Minister.
Sinn Féin tabled a vote of no confidence in McEntee in the wake of the night of rioting in Dublin, with the opposition party claiming that she failed to ensure public safety in the capital.
As expected, Sinn Fein’s motion is set to be countered by a motion of confidence tabled by the Government, with Tánaiste Micheál Martin predicting the minister will receive “strong” support and backing from several independent TDs.
2. In the US, Molly Martens and her father Thomas Martens won’t be released from custody this week, officials said, after reports circulated yesterday that the pair charged in the death of Irishman Jason Corbett would be freed this week.
The dates showing releases this week were listed on the website of the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.
A spokesman for the department said yesterday that a review found that the dates were incorrect. The current projected release date is 27 June 2024 for both Molly Martens and Thomas Martens.
3. Israeli troops have expanded their offensive into southern Gaza, with warnings that an “even more hellish scenario” was unfolding for trapped civilians.
Israel had initially focused its offensive on the north of the territory, but the army has now also dropped leaflets on parts of the south, telling Palestinian civilians there to flee to other areas.
Israeli tanks, armoured personnel carriers and bulldozers were seen yesterday near the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, which is packed with civilians who fled their homes further north in the territory earlier in the conflict, witnesses told AFP.
4. Three in 10 consumers are planning to borrow to fund Christmas this year, according to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).
The average expected spend this Christmas is lower than last year, the CCPC found. On average, consumers expect to spend almost almost €1,030, down from €1,186 last year.
5. Ahead of the confidence motion, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will seek Cabinet approval this morning to open extradition negotiations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The move follows a recent meeting between the Minister and her UAE counterpart, Minister for Justice Abdullah Bin Sultan Awad Al Nuaimi and comes as both countries have been working more together in recent times to tackle organised crime.
6. Scientists have warned that the world may cross the crucial 1.5C global warming threshold in seven years as fossil fuel CO2 emissions continue to rise.
Fossil fuel CO2 pollution rose 1.1% last year, according to an international consortium of climate scientists in their annual Global Carbon Project assessment, with surging emissions in China and India – now the world’s first and third biggest emitters.
7. The PSNI issued a fresh witness appeal over the murder of a man, who is yet to be formally identified, in the Edward Street area of Lurgan on Sunday, 3 December.
Two women aged 35 and 43, and a 31-year-old man who were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder remain in custody, and are “assisting with police enquiries,” a PSNI spokesperson has said.
8. Dublin city councillors agreed to fly the Palestinian flag over the City Hall from today for seven days following a meeting yesterday.
While two councillors, from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, voiced concerns about the motion, it passed without going to a vote after being submitted jointly by the Independent Group, Sinn Féin, the Social Democrats, People Before Profit, and a number of other individual councillors.
9. Motorists in eight counties impacted by a Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning have been warned of potentially dangerous driving conditions this morning.
The warning, which remains in place until 10am, could lead to the slippery conditions underfoot and on roads – with particular warnings for black ice.
