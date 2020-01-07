The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #OVERCROWDING: Patients waiting in hospitals on the worst day for trolley overcrowding have been speaking about their experiences.

2. #COMMEMORATION: Dublin City Councillors have voted to boycott the national commemoration service for the Royal Irish Constabulary being held later this month.

3. #CYPRUS: A British teenager found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus has been handed a four month suspended jail sentence.

4. #IRAQ: The US military strategy in Iraq was thrown into confusion last night as the Pentagon admitted a letter from a general informing the Iraqi government of an imminent US troop pullout was sent by “mistake.”

5. #RIP: The funeral of broadcasting legend Marian Finucane will take place in Kill, Co Kildare today.

6. #BREXIT: Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill is expected to easily pass through the House of Commons this week as British MP return to parliament today.

7. #J1 VISAS: There’s been a dramatic decline in the popularity of the J1 visa programme, prompting calls for government action.

8. #D15: Gardaí are investigating multiple burglary incidents in the Dublin 15 area believed to be carried out by the same gang.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.