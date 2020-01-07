This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 8:00 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #OVERCROWDING: Patients waiting in hospitals on the worst day for trolley overcrowding have been speaking about their experiences.

2. #COMMEMORATION: Dublin City Councillors have voted to boycott the national commemoration service for the Royal Irish Constabulary being held later this month.

3. #CYPRUS: A British teenager found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus has been handed a four month suspended jail sentence

4. #IRAQ: The US military strategy in Iraq was thrown into confusion last night as the Pentagon admitted a letter from a general informing the Iraqi government of an imminent US troop pullout was sent by “mistake.”

5. #RIP: The funeral of broadcasting legend Marian Finucane will take place in Kill, Co Kildare today. 

6. #BREXIT: Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill is expected to easily pass through the House of Commons this week as British MP return to parliament today. 

7. #J1 VISAS: There’s been a dramatic decline in the popularity of the J1 visa programme, prompting calls for government action. 

8. #D15: Gardaí are investigating multiple burglary incidents in the Dublin 15 area believed to be carried out by the same gang.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

