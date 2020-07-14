The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PHASE 4: NPHET is due to meet later today ahead of next week’s scheduled Phase 4 reopening, as pubs complain about a lack of information on the plans.

2. #NOTEWORTHY: It has been 15 years since the State was told to legally protect the rights of families that used ‘non-traditional’ conception methods but some parents are still classified as ‘legal strangers’.

3. #LUKE KELLY: A man is due in court later this morning charged with vandalism of the Luke Kelly statue on Guild Street in Dublin.

4. #CALIFORNIA: The body of Naya Rivera has been recovered from a California lake where the Glee actress went missing last week, police have confirmed.

5. #BOMB SCARE: Two men have been arrested on suspicion of making threats to endanger an aircraft after a flight from Krakow to Dublin was forced to divert to Stansted Airport.

6. #EXPATS: Polish citizens living in Ireland have been reacting to the he narrow re-election of populist president Andrzej Duda.

7. #COVERED: Wearing a face covering in shops and supermarkets is to be made mandatory in England, the British government announced last night.

8. #ABUSE: A girl was sexually abused and exploited from the age of six by three of her older brothers in a highly dysfunctional home in Connacht, the Central Criminal Court has heard.