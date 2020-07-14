This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 14 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s what’s making headline this morning.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 14 Jul 2020, 7:59 AM
40 minutes ago 2,654 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5149431
Image: Shutterstock/Natalia Van Doninck
Image: Shutterstock/Natalia Van Doninck

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PHASE 4: NPHET is due to meet later today ahead of next week’s scheduled Phase 4 reopening, as pubs complain about a lack of information on the plans. 

2. #NOTEWORTHY: It has been 15 years since the State was told to legally protect the rights of families that used ‘non-traditional’ conception methods but some parents are still classified as ‘legal strangers’

3. #LUKE KELLY: A man is due in court later this morning charged with vandalism of the Luke Kelly statue on Guild Street in Dublin. 

4. #CALIFORNIA: The body of Naya Rivera has been recovered from a California lake where the Glee actress went missing last week, police have confirmed.

5. #BOMB SCARE: Two men have been arrested on suspicion of making threats to endanger an aircraft after a flight from Krakow to Dublin was forced to divert to Stansted Airport.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #EXPATS: Polish citizens living in Ireland have been reacting to the he narrow re-election of populist president Andrzej Duda.

7. #COVERED: Wearing a face covering in shops and supermarkets is to be made mandatory in England, the British government announced last night.

8. #ABUSE: A girl was sexually abused and exploited from the age of six by three of her older brothers in a highly dysfunctional home in Connacht, the Central Criminal Court has heard. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie