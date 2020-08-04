The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #HUME: A statement released on behalf of the family of John Hume has asked people to “light a candle for peace” at 9pm this evening in their homes or at their door.
2. #COLLISION: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a 94-year-old woman died following a road traffic collision in Co Cork on Friday.
3. #DROWNING: A toddler is in critical condition in hospital after being discovered in a water feature in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan yesterday.
4. #CARERS: Noteworthy has examined how home carers became the forgotten frontline workers of the Covid-19 pandemic. Part one of the in-depth investigation can be read here.
5. #COVID: Effective contact tracing and epidemic control measures are essential for safe opening of schools during Covid-19 pandemic, according to two studies focused on the UK and Australia.
6. #HURRICANE: Hurricane Isaias has made landfall hitting the North Carolina coast with sustained winds of 85mph.
7. #WILDFIRE: A wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles that has forced thousands of people from their homes was sparked by a malfunctioning diesel vehicle, fire officials have said.
8. #PLANNING: A proposal to erect a 20-foot LED sign at Bachelors Walk in Dublin City Centre flashing new advertisements every 10 seconds has been refused planning permission but appealed to An Bord Pleanála.
