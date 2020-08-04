This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 4 Aug 2020, 7:49 AM
38 minutes ago
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HUME: A statement released on behalf of the family of John Hume has asked people to “light a candle for peace” at 9pm this evening in their homes or at their door.

2. #COLLISION: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a 94-year-old woman died following a road traffic collision in Co Cork on Friday. 

3. #DROWNING: A toddler is in critical condition in hospital after being discovered in a water feature in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan yesterday. 

4. #CARERS: Noteworthy has examined how home carers became the forgotten frontline workers of the Covid-19 pandemic. Part one of the in-depth investigation can be read here.

5. #COVID: Effective contact tracing and epidemic control measures are essential for safe opening of schools during Covid-19 pandemic, according to two studies focused on the UK and Australia.

6. #HURRICANE: Hurricane Isaias has made landfall hitting the North Carolina coast with sustained winds of 85mph.

7. #WILDFIRE: A wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles that has forced thousands of people from their homes was sparked by a malfunctioning diesel vehicle, fire officials have said.

8. #PLANNING: A proposal to erect a 20-foot LED sign at Bachelors Walk in Dublin City Centre flashing new advertisements every 10 seconds has been refused planning permission but appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

