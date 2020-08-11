This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 11 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 11 Aug 2020, 8:59 AM
1 hour ago 6,871 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5172621
Image: Shutterstock/Anna_Pustynnikova
Image: Shutterstock/Anna_Pustynnikova

Updated 22 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DIRECT PROVISION An asylum seeker in isolation has spoken of his fear of returning to a Direct Provision centre after over 30 people tested positive for Covid-19 there following a recent outbreak at a dog food factory. 

2. #SEXUAL ASSAULT An accommodation unit for women living in Direct Provision who have suffered sexual exploitation is also to be set up, the Department of Justice & Equality has confirmed.

3. #MOTORISTS The validity of driving licenses which expired after 1 March 2020 will be extended by seven months, the Department of Transport has confirmed. 

4. #COVID Health officials have confirmed that there have been no new deaths and 57 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

5. #CHINA Hong Kong residents rushed to buy pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily on Tuesday in a show of support for its owner, who was arrested a day earlier as police rounded up critics of China.

6. #TRUMP US Secret Service agents shot and wounded a man who was apparently armed outside the White House yesterday, President Donald Trump said, after being briefly whisked away in the middle of a press conference.

7. #TRAVEL People arriving in Finland from coronavirus “risk countries” have to self-isolate for 14 days or risk a fine or up to three months’ imprisonment, ministers announced today. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #BEAR Mexican authorities say they have launched an investigation into the castration of a black bear who became famous after appearing in a selfie taken by a fearless hiker.

9. #WEATHER A mainly dry and bright day is in store after a cloudy start this morning. Top temperatures of 19 to 25 degrees. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie