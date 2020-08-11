The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Updated 22 minutes ago
1. #DIRECT PROVISION An asylum seeker in isolation has spoken of his fear of returning to a Direct Provision centre after over 30 people tested positive for Covid-19 there following a recent outbreak at a dog food factory.
2. #SEXUAL ASSAULT An accommodation unit for women living in Direct Provision who have suffered sexual exploitation is also to be set up, the Department of Justice & Equality has confirmed.
3. #MOTORISTS The validity of driving licenses which expired after 1 March 2020 will be extended by seven months, the Department of Transport has confirmed.
4. #COVID Health officials have confirmed that there have been no new deaths and 57 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
5. #CHINA Hong Kong residents rushed to buy pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily on Tuesday in a show of support for its owner, who was arrested a day earlier as police rounded up critics of China.
6. #TRUMP US Secret Service agents shot and wounded a man who was apparently armed outside the White House yesterday, President Donald Trump said, after being briefly whisked away in the middle of a press conference.
7. #TRAVEL People arriving in Finland from coronavirus “risk countries” have to self-isolate for 14 days or risk a fine or up to three months’ imprisonment, ministers announced today.
8. #BEAR Mexican authorities say they have launched an investigation into the castration of a black bear who became famous after appearing in a selfie taken by a fearless hiker.
9. #WEATHER A mainly dry and bright day is in store after a cloudy start this morning. Top temperatures of 19 to 25 degrees.
