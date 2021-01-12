#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 12 January 2021
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s what’s happening this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 12 Jan 2021, 7:47 AM
8 minutes ago 310 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5322442
Image: Shutterstock/LookerStudio
Image: Shutterstock/LookerStudio

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MOTHER AND BABY: The long-awaited mother and baby home report will be published today.

2. #TAOISEACH: Taoiseach Michéal Martin was flooded with letters from survivors of mother and baby homes and supporters about the ‘sealing’ of records relating to survivors and adoptees.

3. #BODY: Gardaí are investigating all circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body an elderly man in Belfield, Dublin 4 yesterday. 

4. #ROBBERIES: A man has been arrested as part of investigations into armed robberies in Dublin yesterday.

5. #WEATHER: It’s going to be a wet and icy day across the country with weather warnings in place for seven counties

6. #ANTIGEN: Ireland will receive its first allocation of antigen tests from the European Commission in the first quarter of this year, according to the HSE. 

7. #INAUGURATION: Security services will be ready for US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, the Secret Service agent in charge of inauguration security has said.

8. #COVID: Several gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park have tested positive for Covid-19.

Hayley Halpin
