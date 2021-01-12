#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 12 January 2021
Man (20s) arrested following armed robberies in Dublin

A garda gun was shot when gardaí were attacked by a dog during the arrest operation.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 12 Jan 2021, 7:23 AM
32 minutes ago 3,371 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5322417
Image: Shutterstock/abd
Image: Shutterstock/abd

A MAN HAS been arrested as part of investigations into armed robberies in Dublin yesterday.

The man in his 20s was arrested at a house in the Inchicore area yesterday evening. During the operation, a garda gun was shot when gardaí were attacked by a dog.

One garda member was injured and required medical treatment. The dog has been taken for veterinary treatment.

Shortly after 12pm yesterday afternoon, a man entered a shop in Rialto armed with a gun. He threatened staff before leaving the scene with a sum of cash.

Moments later, a man entered a supermarket and post office in the Kilmainham area and threatened staff before leaving with a quantity of cigarettes. 

Nobody was physically harmed in either incident. 

During a follow up operation yesterday evening, local detectives and members of the Armed Support Unit searched a house in the Inchicore area and arrested a man in his 20s. 

A number of items believed to be connected to the robberies were seized by gardaí. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

