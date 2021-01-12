Man (20s) arrested following armed robberies in Dublin

A MAN HAS been arrested as part of investigations into armed robberies in Dublin yesterday.

The man in his 20s was arrested at a house in the Inchicore area yesterday evening. During the operation, a garda gun was shot when gardaí were attacked by a dog.

One garda member was injured and required medical treatment. The dog has been taken for veterinary treatment.

Shortly after 12pm yesterday afternoon, a man entered a shop in Rialto armed with a gun. He threatened staff before leaving the scene with a sum of cash.

Moments later, a man entered a supermarket and post office in the Kilmainham area and threatened staff before leaving with a quantity of cigarettes.

Nobody was physically harmed in either incident.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

During a follow up operation yesterday evening, local detectives and members of the Armed Support Unit searched a house in the Inchicore area and arrested a man in his 20s.

A number of items believed to be connected to the robberies were seized by gardaí.

The investigation is ongoing.