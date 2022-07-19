Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 19 July 2022
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know as you begin your Tuesday.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 19 Jul 2022, 7:51 AM
GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Cannabis

1. In our lead story today, Stephen McDermott reports on how a group of doctors which warned against the liberalisation of Ireland’s drug laws at an Oireachtas committee last week privately met the junior minister responsible for the country’s drug strategy last year.

Ukraine

2. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy expanded the shakeup of his security services by suspending 28 more officials, a day after he dismissed two senior officials over allegations that their agencies harboured “collaborators and traitors”.

Syria

3. Irish diplomats have scored a major international victory in their efforts to secure aid for 4.1 million displaced people by the Syrian Civil War.

Battle For No 10

4. Tory MPs will vote again today in the Conservative leadership contest, as the race for second place intensifies with Rishi Sunak’s place in the final two looking largely secure.

Buffalo

5. A white man charged with killing 10 black people in a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges that could be punishable by the death penalty.

Paris

6. A gunman killed one individual and wounded four others during a shooting tonight in Paris, local police said, adding that a suspect was in custody.

Weather

7. It’s going to be another very hot day today with highest temperatures of 22 to 27 or 28 degrees. Full forecast here

Refugees

8. The Gormanston facility for Ukrainian refugees is due to open today. 

The move comes as newly-arrived fleeing war in Ukraine and asylum seekers from other countries are staying in Dublin Airport due to a lack of space in State-provided accommodation.

