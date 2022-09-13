The 8 at 8: Tuesday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Coleraine Street

1. Gardaí have launched an investigation after a man’s body was found at a flat in Dublin yesterday.

In a statement, Gardaí said that the body was discovered at a flat in Kevin Barry House on Coleraine Street in Dublin 7 at approximately 6.20pm yesterday evening.

Gardaí have said that “all the circumstances” surrounding the discovery of the body are being investigated.

“The body remains at the scene which is currently preserved for technical examination,” a Garda spokesperson said at the time.

Devastating

2. A newlywed woman killed in a road collision had a scan confirming a healthy pregnancy the day before her death.

Krista Rowan (31), native of Ontario, Canada but living in Co Sligo, died at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin on 29 August 2020.

“She was a comedian, really light hearted and funny. She was beautiful inside and out. She made people comfortable, she was a real authentic people person, there was no judgement, she really made people feel valued,” her devastated husband Eoin Rowan said, speaking after an inquest into her death.

The pair had married just weeks before the fatal accident that claimed his wife’s life and that of their first baby.

Fianna Fáil Think-in

3. Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has said protecting businesses “is a top priority” for the Government.

Speaking at the Fianna Fáil think-in in Mullingar yesterday, McGrath said the budget package in two weeks time “will need to be substantial” as the “situation has deteriorated”.

Given the escalation in inflation and the rising cost-of-living, McGrath said what the Government will look to do on budget day will go far greater than they were even considering back in July.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said yesterday the inflation crisis is putting employment at risk. McGrath reiterated that point stating that “protecting employment is a top priority”.

Belfast

4. Police in the North have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder following the “sudden death” of a 28-year-old woman in west Belfast.

Detectives from the PSNI Major Investigation Team identified the victim as Hollie Thomson.

Advertisement

She was found at a property in the Greenan area of west Belfast on Sunday morning, police said in a statement.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said police were treating the young woman’s death as a murder following a post-mortem of her body.

King Charles

5. The UK’s new monarch is to visit Northern Ireland today, less than a week after he was crowned king following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The king and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, are visiting Northern Ireland as part of a programme of visits.

Among those present at a service at which they will appear this afternoon will be the President Michael D Higgins and Sabina Higgins; Taoiseach Micheál Martin; and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence Simon Coveney.

The royal couple will arrive at Belfast City Airport, where they will be met by the Lord Lieutenant for the County Borough of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Mary Jay O’Boyle; the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton Harris; and the Chief Executive of Belfast City Airport, Brian Ambrose.

Housing crisis

6. A couple who appeared in a well-known mortgage advertisement six years ago has said they have been struck by the irony of their brief foray into acting, having recently become homeless.

Robbie Barrett and his wife Sarah had lived for a number of years in a rental apartment in Dublin that was owned by a friend’s mother but had to leave at the end of last month as the property was being sold.

“We don’t blame them in the slightest, we understand they had to sell, but the rent we were paying there was really affordable and we just don’t have the funds now for what’s out there,” Barrett told The Journal.

Ukraine

7. The country’s government announced yesterday that its forces regained more ground in the past 24 hours and retook an area seven times the size of Kyiv this month, as Russia responded with strikes on some recaptured areas.

The territorial shifts marked one of Russia’s biggest reversals since its troops were turned back from Kyiv in the earliest days of the nearly seven months of fighting, yet Moscow signalled it was no closer to agreeing to a negotiated peace.

The retreat of Russian troops in recent days has drawn weeping and relieved locals into bomb-cratered streets, including on Sunday in the strategic but heavily damaged town of Izyum.

“It’s not enough to say I’m happy. I just don’t have enough words to express myself,” said Yuriy Kurochka, 64.

Azerbaijan

8. Armenia appealed to world leaders for help today, saying that Azerbaijani forces were trying to advance onto its territory amid deadly clashes along the arch foes’ shared border.

Fighting erupted overnight along the volatile border between the Caucasus neighbours, leaving troops dead on both sides, defence ministries in Baku and Yerevan said, without giving the number of casualties.

The escalation marked the latest flare up since the end of the 2020 war between Yerevan and Baku over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“Azerbaijani forces continue using artillery, trench mortars, and drones… striking military and civilian infrastructure. The enemy is trying to advance (into Armenian territory),” Armenia’s defence ministry in Yerevan said early on Tuesday.