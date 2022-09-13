Woman arrested after stabbing incident in the early hours of this morning in Dublin

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A WOMAN HAS been arrested after a man was allegedly stabbed in the early hours of this morning.
Shortly before 5am this morning, Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted to reports of an incident on Leeson Street Lower, Dublin 2.
On arrival, a man in his late 20s was discovered outside an apartment complex with apparent stab wounds.
He was treated at the scene and removed to St James’s Hospital.
His condition is not thought to be life threatening.
The scene is currently preserved for a forensic and technical examination.
A woman in her 20s has since been arrested and is currently detained for questioning at Pearse Street Garda Station.
A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.
