UK's King Charles to visit Northern Ireland today

THE BRITISH KING, Charles III, is to visit Northern Ireland today, less than a week after he was crowned king following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The king and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, are visiting Northern Ireland as part of a programme of visits.

Among those present at a service at which they will appear this afternoon will be the President Michael D Higgins and Sabina Higgins; Taoiseach Micheál Martin; and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence Simon Coveney.

The royal couple will arrive at Belfast City Airport, where they will be met by the Lord Lieutenant for the County Borough of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Mary Jay O’Boyle; the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton Harris; and the Chief Executive of Belfast City Airport, Brian Ambrose.

From there, they will travel to Hillsborough Castle, where the king will hold a private audience with Heaton-Harris, who was only recently appointed to the role after Liz Truss became British prime minister and named her new cabinet.

While at Hillsborough Castle, they will receive a message of condolence on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland from the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, Alex Maskey MLA.

A reception will also be held at the castle, which will be hosted by Heaton-Harris, and where they will meet a range of people from across Northern Ireland. After this, they will attend a service of reflection for the life of the late queen at St Anne’s Cathedral.

Following the service, the king and queen consort will do a walkabout around Writer’s Square before heading back to England.

The public are allowed to line the route that the royals will travel to Hillsborough, but the service at St Anne’s is by invitation only.

The royal pair last visited Northern Ireland in March of this year, when the then-Prince met with people who had fled from the Ukrainian invasion.

Yesterday, Chris Heaton-Harris urged Stormont party leaders to form an executive “as soon as possible”. He made the comments in his remarks to the House of Commons, saying:

“I know the House shares my view that Northern Ireland needs a stable, fully functioning devolved government to deliver on the issues that matter to people most.”

The DUP withdrew from the Executive earlier this year in protest over the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol, a special arrangement that keeps Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods, avoiding a hard border with the Republic of Ireland.