The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Tallaght deaths

1. A man has been charged with the murder of three siblings in Tallaght.

Andy Cash (24), who is the brother of the three victims, appeared before a special sitting of Dublin District Court yesterday evening charged with the murders.

The court heard Andy Cash said “no comment “ when each of the charges were put to him.

He has been remand in custody to appear via video link at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

Canada stabbings

2. One of two brothers who were the target of a massive manhunt in Canada after allegedly carrying out a stabbing spree has been found dead, police said Monday.

Ten people were killed and 18 were wounded in the attacks.

On Monday afternoon, Damien Sanderson’s body was “located outdoors in a heavily grassed area in proximity to a house that was being examined”.

The manhunt for his brother Myles Sanderson continues, with border officials alerted to the possibility he may try to sneak into the United States.

Energy Crisis

3. Ireland’s top expert group on climate change has told the government the steps it should take to protect the public from the energy crisis while cutting down our dependency on harmful fossil fuels.

A new annual report by the Climate Change Advisory Council states strongly that vulnerable households and businesses must be protected from the energy crisis and that fossil fuel use needs to be reduced.

It also says that crucial actions to combat the climate crisis are not happening quickly enough at either a government or societal level.

House Prices

4. Despite a “significant” increase in supply, it’s been warned that house prices are likely to increase over the coming months.

That’s according to Banking Payments Federation Ireland, as it released its latest Housing Market Monitor.

The body says the BPFI a “continued supply of housing is required to moderate price increases and improve affordability”.

New British Prime Minister

5. Liz Truss will enter Downing Street after her triumph in the Tory leadership contest.

Meanwhile, former British PM Boris Johnson is to give his final valedictory speech from Downing Street this morning.

Truss was named new party leader yesterday after beating off competition from Rishi Sunak.

She will fly to Balmoral today, where she will be formally invited by the British queen to form a government.

Online Gaming

6. A major new survey has found that 95% of pre-teens own their own smart device and over a third (34%) can go online ‘whenever they want’.

Meanwhile, almost one-in-three pre-teen boys are playing over-18s online games, the survey also found.

That’s according to a report by CyberSafeKids, which asked 4,500 children aged between eight and 12 about their internet safety habits.

Horn of Africa

7. An Irish diplomatic mission to Northern Kenya has said the climate emergency has gripped the area and the beginning signs of a crippling famine are visible.

Ireland has pumped €78m in aid into the area and is set, in the coming days, to announce a further €3m.

It is part of a broad strategy by the Irish Government to proactively intervene in what is fast becoming a major famine event.

West Bank

8. A Palestinian was killed and 16 wounded Tuesday when Israeli troops entered Jenin in the occupied West Bank to carry out a home demolition, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Palestinian official news agency Wafa identified the dead man as Mohammed Musa Mohammed Sabaaneh, 29.

The Israeli army said it entered Jenin overnight “in order to demolish the residence” of the perpetrator of a deadly shooting attack in Tel Aviv in April.

Raad Hazem killed three Israelis in a shooting spree in Tel Aviv’s busy Dizengoff Street nightlife district on April 7, before being shot dead after a massive manhunt.