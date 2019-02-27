The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FINUCANE: The UK’s Supreme Court is set to rule on a legal challenge brought by the family of murdered Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane today.

2. #ESCALATION: Pakistan has shot down two Indian Air Force planes in a significant escalation in the Kashmir conflict.

3. #REHAB: The Supreme Court will rule on an appeal by, former Rehab CEO, Angela Kerins which challenges the dismissal of her action against the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee.

4. #MEETING: Ahead of meeting Kim Jong Un in Vietnam today US President Donald Trump says North Korea has an “awesome” future if it agrees to give up its nuclear arsenal.

5. #DROGHEDA: A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was shot five times in Drogheda, Louth, yesterday. The victim is related to Drogheda criminal Owen Maguire.

6. #MICHAEL COHEN: Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen is expected to label the president a “racist” and a “conman” when he appears before Congress today.

7. #RURAL TRANSPORT: The rural transport problem could be solved by village transport drivers, according to an association that represents taxi companies.

8. #FAIL: The government got an ‘F’ from over 100 organisations over a delay in bringing forward a national quality framework for homeless services.