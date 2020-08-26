The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HOGAN: Pressure is continuing to build on EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan, after Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said that he had “breached public health guidelines”.

2. #MUST WATCH: Top health officials will face questions about meat plants and schools at the Dáil’s Covid-19 committee today.

3. #IT’S FREE: Almost half of people don’t know that calling their GP to discuss Covid-19 symptoms is free, according to new research.

4. #SOCIAL DISTANCE: Current social distancing guidelines are based on outdated science and experiences of past viruses, researches have argued in the BMJ journal.

5. #USA: First Lady Melania Trump offered her sympathies to those affected by coronavirus and sought to portray her husband as an uncompromising leader on the second night of the scaled-down Republican National Convention.

6. #JACOB BLAKE: The family lawyer for a black man shot by police in the US have said that Jacob Blake is paralysed and it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again.

7. #SCHOOLS: Teachers say they’re worried about the return to school, many of which will re-open in the coming days with new Covid-19 restrictions.

8. #DÁIL: TDs have criticised the lack of time allocated as part of the return of the Dáil next week, to discuss issues such as the reopening of schools and the golfgate controversy.

9. #ANGER: The SDLP has described as “disgusting” comments made by Martina Anderson in which the Sinn Féin MLA said a compensation scheme for injured Troubles victims would “discriminate, criminalise and exclude”.