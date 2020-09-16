This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 16 September 2020
The 9 at 9: Wednesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this midweek morning.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 16 Sep 2020, 9:01 AM
1 hour ago 5,147 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ROADMAP: Concerns are growing in government that Dublin may be moved to the Level Three restrictions in the country’s new Covid-19 plan.

2. #LIVING WITH COVID: The plan was unveiled yesterday and provided a framework of five levels of restrictions. Here’s what it said

3. #NEGATIVE: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last night received a negative test result for Covid-19 and Cabinet ministers are no longer required to restrict their movements.

4. #REMEMBERING: As part of the plan, national and local events are to be held to commemorate those we have died during Covid-19.

5. #ECONOMY: Employers group Ibec has called on the government to introduce specific measures to tackle youth unemployment, as well as preparing for the fallout of a possible no-deal Brexit. 

6. #BREXIT: Senior US politicians have warned Boris Johnson that Washington will not support any free trade pact with the UK if Britain fails to uphold its commitments to Northern Ireland as part of Brexit.

7. #EXTREME WEATHER: Hurricane Sally strengthened to a Category 2 system with 100 mile-an-hour winds and heavy rain as it bore down on the US Gulf Coast early today.

8. #NEW MAN: Japan’s parliament has elected Yoshihide Suga as the country’s new prime minister, following the resignation of Shinzo Abe due to ill health.

9. #MONARCH: Barbardos has announced its intention to remove Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state and become a republic by November 2021.

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

