Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 15 September 2020
Cabinet members no longer restricting movements after Health Minister Stephen Donnelly tests negative for Covid-19

Cabinet was adjourned after Donnelly began feeling unwell and was referred for a test.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 15 Sep 2020, 9:28 PM
57 minutes ago 34,717 Views 116 Comments
Image: Leon Farrell
Image: Leon Farrell

HEALTH MINISTER Stephen Donnelly has received a negative test result for Covid-19 and Cabinet ministers are no longer required to restrict their movements. 

The entire Cabinet and the Acting CMO Dr Ronan Glynn were forced to isolate earlier today after Donnelly began feeling unwell. 

It has this evening been confirmed that the results of that test came back negative. 

Reports that Donnelly was feeling unwell emerged shortly after he, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar held a press conference to announce the new ‘Living with Covid’ plans. 

At the time, Ceann Comhairle Sean O’Feargháil adjourned the Dáil until “further notice” but it was later confirmed that Dáil business would resume in the absence of those Cabinet members who were isolating.

Cabinet ministers will no longer need to restrict their movement following the negative test result.  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

