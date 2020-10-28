The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BANKS: A Labour TD has written to the CEO of Bank of Ireland, after a number of constituents raised concerns over the bank asking them to confirm if their employers were using the employment wage subsidy scheme as part of their mortgage application process.

2. #DOMESTIC ABUSE: There has been an 18% increase in calls for help in relation to domestic violence issues since last year, according to An Garda Síochána.

3. #TRIBUNAL: The Department of Health has said the establishment of a CervicalCheck Tribunal “could not be reversed” despite criticism from representatives of the 221+ Group.

4. #SEXUAL VIOLENCE: Judges, lawyers and members of the gardaí are to receive specialist training in order to better support victims in sexual violence cases, Justice Minister Helen McEntee will announce today.

5. #CHRISTMAS: Pre-departure testing is a “safer alternative” to restrictions, the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) will tell the Oireachtas Transport Committee today.

6. #CONTACT TRACING: The HSE is expected to outline that the contact tracing system is “back on track” after its capacity was surpassed due to a surge in Covid-19 cases earlier this month.

7. #DUBLIN: The scheme to build the white-water rafting facility in Dublin may now face delays as the council won’t be putting its construction out to tender until next year.

8. #CHARGED: A man has been charged after gardaí seized €94,000 worth of drugs, over €30,000 in cash and six imitation firearms during a search operation in Dublin.

9. #PHILADELPHIA: The family of a black man killed by Philadelphia police officers in a shooting had called an ambulance for help with a mental health crisis, their lawyer said.