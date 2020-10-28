Man due in court after seizure of €94k worth of drugs, €32k in cash and imitation firearms

An image of the seized items

An image of the seized items

A MAN HAS been charged after gardaí seized €94,000 worth of drugs, over €30,000 in cash and six imitation firearms during a search operation in Dublin.

The search was carried out as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Dublin 1 area.

At approximately 8.15pm yesterday evening, gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle in Frederick Court, Dublin 1.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine, Alprazolam tablets and a significant amount of cash.

He was arrested and taken to Store Street Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

During a follow-up search operation in Gardiner Street, gardaí seized 4kg of suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €80,000 and suspected Alprazolam tablets with an estimated street value of €14,000. All drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Six imitation firearms were also seized during the search operation, along with approximately €32,000 in cash.

A woman in her 20s was arrested during the follow-up search and taken to Store Street Garda Station where she was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

She has since been released without charged and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man has since been charged in relation to this matter.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning at 10.30am.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.