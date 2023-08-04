GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Mother and baby homes

1. An in-depth survey of the earth on the grounds of a mother and baby home in Tipperary will take place in the coming weeks as survivors trace the potential for a “mass grave”, similar to that found in Tuam.

Sean Ross Abbey in Roscrea was where 1,090 children died across almost four decades.

A genealogical survey, funded by the Department of Children, will be conducted on a patch of the land where some locals believe children may have been buried.

Iceland stores

2. Workers at Iceland’s Talbot St store have entered the fortieth day of their occupation of the premises.

The occupation followed the store’s sudden closure, part of a broader winding down of Iceland’s Irish operations over the last few months.

Metron Stores Ltd. initially took over Iceland’s Ireland operations in January of this year. Since then, workers have reported issues with pay, working conditions and once stores started to be closed, with not being offered proper redundancy.

Trump

3. Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 election and defraud the American people.

The former US president entered his plea during a nearly 30-minute hearing at the same Washington courthouse where hundreds of his supporters have been convicted for their roles in the 6 January, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Advertisement

Skin cancer

4. The Irish Cancer Society has called for suncream to be made more affordable in Ireland, as a skin cancer survivor highlighted the difficult treatment she underwent.

According to research from the Irish Cancer Society, seven in 10 people say suncream is too expensive, and one in 10 say they do not wear it because they can’t afford it.

Deirdre Bonass, a single mother of six, is currently recovering from treatment for basal cell carcinoma skin cancer.

Dublin Aiport

5. DAA has said that Dublin Airport had its busiest day on record during July, with 120,585 people travelling through the airport on 30 July.

Some 3.4 million passengers went through the airport last month, a 13% increase on the same month in 2022 and on a par with July 2019.

Russia

6. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny faces trial again today to hear whether he has been found guilty of a series of extremism charges that could see him spend 20 more years behind bars.

He is already serving a nine-year sentence in a maximum-security prison for “embezzlement”, a charge that his supporters say was trumped up in retaliation for challenging President Vladimir Putin.

Weather

7. Met Éireann has issued two Status Yellow rain warnings which will be in force from tonight until tomorrow.

One warning covers Connacht and Cavan, and the other applies to Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow and Monaghan.

Homecoming

8. The Irish women’s soccer team returned home after the world cup last night, with players and manager alike resolute and hopeful.

Some 8,000 people gathered in Dublin as it rained for the chance of getting to see the players.