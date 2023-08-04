Advertisement

Friday 4 August 2023
Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
# Flying High
Dublin Airport records busiest-ever day with over 120,000 passengers passing through
Some 3.4 million people went through the airport in July.
33 minutes ago

DUBLIN AIRPORT HAD its busiest day on record last week, with over 120,000 passengers passing through.

Some 3.4 million people went through the airport in July, which is 13% higher than July 2022 and on par with July 2019.

Sunday, 30 July saw a record 120,585 people travel through the airport.

Cork Airport recorded its busiest July since 2008, with 301,000 passengers flying in or out of it. July passenger traffic at Cork Airport rose 13% from the same month last year.

DAA CEO Kenny Jacobs said: “The busiest days in July normally come in the middle part of the month, but this year passenger numbers continued to rise as the month went on at both Dublin and Cork airports. The summer so far has been really smooth at both Dublin and Cork airports which is all down to the phenomenal efforts of the teams working in both airports.

Last week, Fingal County Council issued an enforcement notice on DAA to reduce the number of night flights at Dublin Airport to a maximum of 65 between 11pm and 7am.

DAA said in response that it was “disappointed” by the decision and the timeframe given to limit night-time flights.

It said the enforcement order came “in the middle of peak summer season”.

Dublin Chamber also expressed disappointment at the decision yesterday. It said in a statement: “Dublin Airport is by far the busiest transport hub in the country by passenger numbers and having to drastically reduce night flights so suddenly may have a damaging effect on tourism and business.

“The overall decision by Fingal County Council is short sighted and could negatively affect Ireland’s connectivity and reputation. Flights may end up delayed or cancelled so as co comply with this order.”

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
