Workplace Relations Commission

1. In our lead story this morning, Eoghan Dalton reports that a healthcare assistant said she had no choice but to leave her job at a charity over how it handled an investigation after she was falsely accused of “sexually harassing service users through innuendo”.

The WRC heard that Cheshire Ireland’s Waterford branch has seen several resignations over the past year due to an alleged “toxic culture” where management and staff are “at war with each other” and service users are “let down” as a result.

Cost of Living

2. The number of people seeking assistance for energy poverty has risen significantly in the last year, according to the Society of St Vincent De Paul (SVP).

The charity is due to outline the increase in people seeking supports this morning at the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Social Protection today.

Housing

3. The number of approved housing bodies in Ireland grew by 10% last year, as the sector provided 44% of new social housing and 69% of cost rental homes delivered in 2022.

The statistics, published today in a report from the Irish Council for Social Housing (ICSH), show that last year marked the highest ever delivery of homes by approved housing bodies (AHBs).

Trump

4. Former US president Donald Trump is expected to land in Doonbeg in Co Clare today to visit his golf course.

Preparations were underway and security increased yesterday at Trump International Golf Links and Hotel just outside the town, although staff remained tight-lipped about the proposed visit.

Waste

5. The public is being asked to have its say on a new draft plan that aims to tackle the significant challenges around all aspects of waste in Ireland.

The National Waste Management Plan for a Circular Economy is Ireland’s framework for the prevention and management of waste and will cover the years 2023 to 2029.

War in Ukraine

6. A fuel depot has caught fire overnight in the Russian village of Volna, close to the bridge to the annexed Crimean peninsula, according to the local governor.

Russia and Crimea have been the target of a series of attacks in recent days ahead of an expected counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces, although Kyiv has also not claimed responsibility for the incidents.

Buckingham Palace

7. A man is being questioned by the Metropolitan Police after suspected shotgun cartridges were thrown into the grounds of Buckingham Palace, days before the coronation of King Charles.

The suspect was detained at about 7pm yesterday after he approached the palace’s gates in central London and threw a number of items, the Met Police said.

Texas

8. A man accused of massacring five of his neighbours, after they asked him to stop firing his rifle in his yard, was captured last night after a days-long manhunt, according to Texas law enforcement.

Francisco Oropesa had eluded authorities since the shooting on Friday in the small town of Cleveland in southeastern Texas.