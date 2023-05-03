The public is being asked to have their say on a new plan to deal with waste in Ireland

THE PUBLIC IS being asked to have its say on a new draft plan that aims to tackle the significant challenges around all aspects of waste in Ireland.

The National Waste Management Plan for a Circular Economy is Ireland’s framework for the prevention and management of waste and will cover the years 2023 to 2029.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in the amount of waste produced in this country and it’s simply not sustainable,” Kevin Swift, the regional waste co-ordinator for Connacht Ulster, said.

“Recent data shows last year alone we, as a nation in total collected over 13 and a half million tonnes of waste. That’s the equivalent of over two tonnes for each person – or the weight of two cars. This cannot continue and that’s why we’ve come up with this plan to tackle the problem,” Swift said.

The National Waste Management Plan aims to encourage sustainable consumption, with proposals for more awareness campaigns, education programmes, demonstration projects as well as promotion of the correct ways to use waste collection bins, be it at home or at work.

The plan also aims to ensure that when a product reaches the end of its life, its materials are kept within the economy wherever possible.

The private waste sector in Ireland is valued at more than €1.4 billion and provides employment for approximately 10,000 people. Local authority expenditure on waste functions exceeds €280 million each year and involves over 1,700 people.

The plan highlights how this transition to a circular economy will require an additional minimum investment of €40 million by the State to achieve the outcomes over its lifetime.

The public consultation is open until 3 July 2023.

Submissions or observations can be made online at www.mywaste.ie, by email to submissions@nationalwasteplan.ie or by post to the lead authorities.

The National Waste Management Plan for a Circular Economy 2023-2029 can be read here.