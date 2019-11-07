Over €85,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine seized during searches in Limerick

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED over €85,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine following a number of searches in Limerick.

At around 10pm last night, gardaí carried out a search of a public area on St Senan Street following reports of suspicious activity.

During the search €33,000 worth of suspected heroin and €14,000 worth of suspected crack cocaine was seized.

In a separate search shortly before 11am, gardaí from Roxboro Road district carried out a search of a public area in Careys Road Park and discovered €38,500 worth of suspected heroin.

Gardaí are continuing to carry out investigations and no arrests have been made.

Speaking at Roxboro Road Garda Station, Superintendent Dermot O Connor said: “Over €85,000 worth of suspected heroin and crack cocaine was taken off the streets yesterday in the Henry Street and Roxboro Road Districts.

“I would like to thank the community who continue to work with us and urge more people to report anything they feel is out of the ordinary, not just for drug use or drug dealing.”