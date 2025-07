GOOD MORNING.

Breast cancer clinic waits

1. Almost 25% of ‘urgent’ breast cancer patients are waiting too long for appointments, The Journal Investigates has revealed from new data obtained by the Irish Cancer Society.

Just 76.3% of patients got their appointment within the target of 10 working days. The figures have been described as a ‘shocking postcode lottery’.

Second Trump-Netanyahu meeting

2. Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu met for the second time in 24 hours last night amid efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in the war in Gaza.

The Israeli prime minister’s return to the White House for fresh talks came after Qatari mediators warned it would take time to seal an elusive ceasefire between Israel and Hamas at talks in Doha.

Drone pilots

3. More than 23,000 ‘remote pilots’ of drones have registered with the Irish Aviation Authority, an Oireachtas Committee will hear this morning.

The main commercial operator of drones in Dublin, Manna Air Delivery, will also address the committee.

Drought in several counties

4. A drought has been declared in Dublin, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Cork, Galway, Donegal, Meath, Westmeath, Clare, and Wexford ahead of hot and warm weather this week.

The water network is experiencing increased pressure on supply in several regions, Uisce Éireann has said.

Floods ‘won’t hurt’ Trump

5. Writing in The Journal‘s Voice Section this morning, award-winning journalist, writer and documentary maker Marion McKeone says the deadly floods in Texas – which killed over 100 people – will not result in political fallout at the White House.

State Investments in Israel

6. Irish sovereign wealth fund pumped millions into companies contracted by Israel Defence Forces, The Journal has revealed.

The value of the Ireland’s investments in these two companies alone was almost €5 million – roughly the same amount as the State’s sovereign wealth fund invested in another six companies combined.

Flooding in New Mexico

7. Three people are missing in New Mexico in the US after flash flooding took place overnight. Water rose more than 20ft and breached the banks of the Rio Ruidoso river yesterday evening.

Hottest ever European June

8. An ‘exceptional heatwave’ in western Europe last month made June the hottest ever for the region, with an average temperature of 20.49°C, which is 2.81°C above the 1991–2020 average for June.

Globally, June 2025 was the third-warmest June on record.