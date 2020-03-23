This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 23 March, 2020
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s a round up of this morning’s main stories.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 23 Mar 2020, 7:50 AM
27 minutes ago 3,023 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5054473
Image: Shutterstock/Julia Metkalova
Image: Shutterstock/Julia Metkalova

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #WARNING: Health minister Simon Harris has said he expects the government will receive further guidance from health authorities on social distancing when they meet tomorrow.

2. #FAST FOOD: McDonalds is set to close all of its restaurants across the UK and Ireland for an indefinite period as a response to the coronavirus crisis. 

3. #TOKYO 2021: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has suggested that this year’s Summer Olympic games could be postponed until next year as the Covid-19 outbreak continues across the world.

4. #TALLAGHT: An eight-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after a reported attack by a number of dogs at a house in Dublin last night.

5. #AN POST: Irish post will be delivered later from today for some customers as An Post confirmed it will stagger starting times for workers to enforce social distancing.

6. #DIAGNOSIS: US media has reported that the disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for Covid-19

7. #SCOTLAND: Aer Lingus will restrict flights from Edinburgh and Glasgow to Dublin as demand for international flights falls to unprecedented levels. 

8. #RESCUE DEAL: US Democrats have blocked the progress of a massive stimulus package that would deliver relief to the country as the coronavirus outbreak there worsens.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

