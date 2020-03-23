The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #WARNING: Health minister Simon Harris has said he expects the government will receive further guidance from health authorities on social distancing when they meet tomorrow.

2. #FAST FOOD: McDonalds is set to close all of its restaurants across the UK and Ireland for an indefinite period as a response to the coronavirus crisis.

3. #TOKYO 2021: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has suggested that this year’s Summer Olympic games could be postponed until next year as the Covid-19 outbreak continues across the world.

4. #TALLAGHT: An eight-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after a reported attack by a number of dogs at a house in Dublin last night.

5. #AN POST: Irish post will be delivered later from today for some customers as An Post confirmed it will stagger starting times for workers to enforce social distancing.

6. #DIAGNOSIS: US media has reported that the disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for Covid-19

7. #SCOTLAND: Aer Lingus will restrict flights from Edinburgh and Glasgow to Dublin as demand for international flights falls to unprecedented levels.

8. #RESCUE DEAL: US Democrats have blocked the progress of a massive stimulus package that would deliver relief to the country as the coronavirus outbreak there worsens.