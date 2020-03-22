This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Coronavirus: McDonald's to close all Irish restaurants from tomorrow

The closure affects all Irish and UK restaurants.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 22 Mar 2020, 9:25 PM
11 minutes ago 7,386 Views
https://jrnl.ie/5054436
Image: PA Images
The closure of the stores has been made on an indefinite basis.
Image: PA Images

MCDONALD’S HAS ANNOUNCED that it is to closed all of its restaurants across the UK and Ireland for an indefinite period as a response to the coronavirus crisis.

The fast food chain said that all of its outlets would shut from 7pm tomorrow, after previously stating that only overnight hours would be affected.

McDonald’s has 81 outlets across Ireland and says it employs over 4,000 people.

A statement from the company this evening said that the restaurants would reopen “as soon as it is safe” but it did not say what effect the closure would have on its staff. 

“We have taken the difficult decision to close all McDonald’s restaurants in the UK and Ireland by 7pm on Monday 23 March at the latest,” the statement said.

This is not a decision we are taking lightly, but one made with the well-being and safety of our employees in mind as well as in the best interests of our customers. We will work with local community groups to responsibly distribute food and drink from our restaurants in the coming days. Thank you to our brilliant employees for their hard work during this incredibly challenging time. We look forward to seeing you all again as soon as it is safe for us to reopen.

Two days ago, McDonald’s had said it would be reducing overnight hours in its restaurants but this evening’s statement says they would instead be closing entirely. 

In statement last week, Paul Pomroy, CEO, McDonald’s UK and Ireland said restaurants would be remaining open “for as long as it is safe to do so”.

