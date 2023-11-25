GOOD MORNING.

Hostage release

1. Hamas fighters are set to release a second wave of hostages today in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, officials said.

Key mediator Qatar was expected to announce the numbers of prisoners and hostages to be freed later today, the second swap since a four-day ceasefire came into effect yesterday.

The first prisoner exchange took place yesterday, where 13 Israeli citizens, 10 Thai citizens and a Filipino citizen were freed by Hamas. Israel also freed 39 Palestinian women and children from its prisons.

Viable device

2. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) were called to examine a suspicious object that had been left in the Dungiven area, Co Derry last night.

After the discovery of the suspicious object, the PSNI attended the scene and put cordons in place and closed roads.

Officers who examined the object declared it a “viable device” and took it from the scene to be forensically examined.

Analysis: Dublin Riots

3. The Journal’s Órla Ryan, Niall O’Connor, Shane Raymond and Nicky Ryan analysed ‘how a mob in the capital turned to looting, arson and calls to kill‘ after the events of Thursday night in Dublin.

Using images, videos and social media posts from the night, our reporters paint the picture of how the events escalated over Thursday evening into riots that the country have not seen for decades.

Ashtown

4. Gardaí in Cabra, Co Dublin have launched an investigation after it is understood a staff member of an Aldi supermarket in Ashtown, Co Dublin was threatened with a knife by a man last night.

Shortly after 9pm gardaí were alerted to reports of a customer who had threatened a staff member of the local supermarket with a knife in the store.

It’s understood the customer left the premises empty handed, a spokesperson for gardaí told The Journal.

Toy Show

5. WB Yeats, mullets and Chaos Emeralds: Just a few of the thing’s our reporter, Carl Kinsella picked up on about Patrick Kielty’s first outing hosting the Late Late Toy Show last night.

Once the show began in earnest, it became clear that there would be no revolutionising of the format.

Kielty immediately settled in to doing a sturdy job of remaining interested while being shown dinosaurs and Sonic the Hedgehog. He performed admirably.

‘I have not and will not’

6. Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said she will not resign following the riots on Thursday night in Dublin City Centre.

McEntee was speaking to reporters at Government Buildings after Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald called for her to resign.

Asked if she had considered her position or offered to resign, Ms McEntee said: “I have not and I will not. I am absolutely committed to my work in making sure that I support the gardaí and the commissioner in responding to these mindless thugs.”

Scams

7. The Department of Communications has told The Journal that it is aware of a number of scams that “opportunistically refer to the Electricity Credits and other Government supports”.

An example of one such scam is a text message which claims to be from a Government Department and reads: “”GOV IE: You are eligible for a discounted electricity bill under the Energy support scheme. You can apply here.”

A link is then provided to a fraudulent website which mimics that of the Government.

Bray Boxing Club

8. Gerard Cervi was found guilty yesterday of murdering a father of three in a notorious shooting at Bray Boxing Club.

However Cervi (36) was acquitted by the Central Criminal Court jury of attempting to murder well-known coach Pete Taylor and a third man, Ian Britton, during the attack at the early morning gym class.

The defendant has no previous convictions and the prosecution did not elucidate a motive for the crime.

GoFundMe

9. A GoFundMe page for the heroic Brazilian Deliveroo driver, who intervened to stop an attacker in Dublin city centre on Thursday, raised over €100,000 in seven hours.

A second GoFundMe aimed at supporting the carer and the children who were victims of last night’s attack has also been set up, and has raised over €100,000.

Caio Benicio was on his bike on Thursday afternoon on Parnell Street when he saw a man with a knife attacking a young girl on Parnell Square East. The 43-year-old Brazilian dismounted his bike, took off his helmet, and hit the attacker with it.