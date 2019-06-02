This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 2 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s everything you need to know as Sunday gets started.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 2 Jun 2019, 8:48 AM
37 minutes ago 2,188 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4665377
Image: Shutterstock/BorisKotov
Image: Shutterstock/BorisKotov

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up. 

1. #WINNER: Irish boxer Katie Taylor survived a tough battle last night in New York City’s Madison Square Garden to emerge as the Ireland’s first undisputed champion of the modern era.

2. #COURT: A man is due in court tomorrow after he was arrested over a hit-and-run incident in which another man was killed.  

3. #TRUMP: US president Donald Trump has said that the UK should strive for a no-deal Brexit with the EU and refuse to pay the agreed £39 billion (€45 billion) divorce bill.

4. #PSNI: There was condemnation from Northern Ireland political figures after a suspected viable bomb was discovered underneath a serving police officer’s car in Belfast yesterday. 

5. #PROTESTS: A tight security operation will be put in place for Donald Trump’s arrival here on Wednesday, with protests against him also planned. 

6. #MADRID: An early goal saw Liverpool grind out a win against Tottenham to triumph in the Champions League final in Madrid last night. 

7. #WEATHER: It wasn’t too bad a day yesterday. According to Met Éireann, today will start dull and damp in many areas, with some outbreaks of rain. This will clear later on to more bright spells. 

8. #SHOOTING: A man in his 40s was seriously injured in a shooting in west Dublin yesterday afternoon. 

9. #BAILEY: Ian Bailey said yesterday that he feels he is in the eye of the hurricane after being found guilty in a French court of the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier 22 years ago. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie