The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #WINNER: Irish boxer Katie Taylor survived a tough battle last night in New York City’s Madison Square Garden to emerge as the Ireland’s first undisputed champion of the modern era.

2. #COURT: A man is due in court tomorrow after he was arrested over a hit-and-run incident in which another man was killed.

3. #TRUMP: US president Donald Trump has said that the UK should strive for a no-deal Brexit with the EU and refuse to pay the agreed £39 billion (€45 billion) divorce bill.

4. #PSNI: There was condemnation from Northern Ireland political figures after a suspected viable bomb was discovered underneath a serving police officer’s car in Belfast yesterday.

5. #PROTESTS: A tight security operation will be put in place for Donald Trump’s arrival here on Wednesday, with protests against him also planned.

6. #MADRID: An early goal saw Liverpool grind out a win against Tottenham to triumph in the Champions League final in Madrid last night.

7. #WEATHER: It wasn’t too bad a day yesterday. According to Met Éireann, today will start dull and damp in many areas, with some outbreaks of rain. This will clear later on to more bright spells.

8. #SHOOTING: A man in his 40s was seriously injured in a shooting in west Dublin yesterday afternoon.

9. #BAILEY: Ian Bailey said yesterday that he feels he is in the eye of the hurricane after being found guilty in a French court of the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier 22 years ago.