Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 29 June, 2019
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 29 Jun 2019, 8:57 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #KILKENNY: A man has died following a light aircraft crash in Kilkenny. 

2. #LOUTH: A teenage girl who was pulled out to sea by a rip current off the Louth coast died in hospital.

3. #HOUSING CRISIS: Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy received a number of complaints from members of the public criticising his “appalling and pathetic” proposals for co-living. 

4. #PRIDE: More than 600 civil and public employees will march in Dublin’s Pride parade in the first formal participation of public servants in the annual event. 

5. #FARMING: Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has expressed concern about the potential impact of the EU’s trade deal with South American countries on the Irish beef sector. 

6. #NORTH KOREA: US President Donald Trump has invited Kim Jong Un to meet him at the demilitarised zone for a handshake. 

7. #MALAWAI: A woman has been arrested over the suspected murder of an Irish man who died from poisoning, The Irish Daily Mirror reports. 

8. #HOMES: A move to end the help-to-buy scheme could have a crippling effect on the housing market, the Irish Independent reports, as eight out of ten first time buyers are relying on it. 

9. #SUMMER: Dog owners have been warned of the dangers of leaving pets in their cars on warm days. 

