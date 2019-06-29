The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #KILKENNY: A man has died following a light aircraft crash in Kilkenny.

2. #LOUTH: A teenage girl who was pulled out to sea by a rip current off the Louth coast died in hospital.

3. #HOUSING CRISIS: Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy received a number of complaints from members of the public criticising his “appalling and pathetic” proposals for co-living.

4. #PRIDE: More than 600 civil and public employees will march in Dublin’s Pride parade in the first formal participation of public servants in the annual event.

5. #FARMING: Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has expressed concern about the potential impact of the EU’s trade deal with South American countries on the Irish beef sector.

6. #NORTH KOREA: US President Donald Trump has invited Kim Jong Un to meet him at the demilitarised zone for a handshake.

7. #MALAWAI: A woman has been arrested over the suspected murder of an Irish man who died from poisoning, The Irish Daily Mirror reports.

8. #HOMES: A move to end the help-to-buy scheme could have a crippling effect on the housing market, the Irish Independent reports, as eight out of ten first time buyers are relying on it.

9. #SUMMER: Dog owners have been warned of the dangers of leaving pets in their cars on warm days.