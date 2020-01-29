This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Wednesday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 29 Jan 2020, 8:41 AM
59 minutes ago 2,598 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4984115
Image: Shutterstock/Alexey_Arz
Image: Shutterstock/Alexey_Arz

Updated 10 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GE2020: Here’s where Ireland’s political parties stand on cycling ahead of the general election.

2. #LABOUR: Brendan Howlin has said Labour will push for an end to the US military use of Shannon Airport. Listen to our episode of The Candidate podcast featuring Howlin here.

3. #CORONAVIRUS: Scientists in Australia have made a breakthrough in a bid to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus.

4. #DUKE OF YORK: Prince Andrew has said he’s “angry and bewildered” at claims he’s not cooperating with the FBI.

5. #PROPERTY LADDER: First-time buyers made up most of the 12,000 mortgages drawn down in the last quarter of 2019.

6. #LAKERS: The body of Kobe Bryant has been identified as thousands gathered for a vigil to the “world’s greatest basketball player”

7. #RESEARCH: Gluten-free snacks are “not as healthy as many people think and most who buy them are not coeliac“. 

8. #SCREEN TIME: Toddlers who view screens for over three hours a day are “less physically active at age five”

9. #REPORT: “Positive discrimination” is needed to address inequality in the west and north of the country, according to a new report.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

