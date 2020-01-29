The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GE2020: Here’s where Ireland’s political parties stand on cycling ahead of the general election.

2. #LABOUR: Brendan Howlin has said Labour will push for an end to the US military use of Shannon Airport. Listen to our episode of The Candidate podcast featuring Howlin here.

3. #CORONAVIRUS: Scientists in Australia have made a breakthrough in a bid to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus.

4. #DUKE OF YORK: Prince Andrew has said he’s “angry and bewildered” at claims he’s not cooperating with the FBI.

5. #PROPERTY LADDER: First-time buyers made up most of the 12,000 mortgages drawn down in the last quarter of 2019.

6. #LAKERS: The body of Kobe Bryant has been identified as thousands gathered for a vigil to the “world’s greatest basketball player”.

7. #RESEARCH: Gluten-free snacks are “not as healthy as many people think and most who buy them are not coeliac“.

8. #SCREEN TIME: Toddlers who view screens for over three hours a day are “less physically active at age five”.

9. #REPORT: “Positive discrimination” is needed to address inequality in the west and north of the country, according to a new report.

