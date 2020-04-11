This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 11 April, 2020
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 11 Apr 2020, 8:45 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Nishihama
Image: Shutterstock/Nishihama

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CHECKPOINTS: Gardaí have urged people to follow public health guidelines and stay at home if possible as temperatures look set to reach 20 degrees in some areas this weekend.

2. #COVID-19: Restrictions on people’s movement and other measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 are to remain in place until at least Tuesday, 5 May.

3. #FIGURES: A further 25 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died and 480 new cases of the virus were confirmed yesterday. There are now 8,089 confirmed cases in Ireland and 288 deaths.

4. #PANDEMIC: The global death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic has passed 100,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

5. #CRIME: Gardaí are working to find out who was involved in the killing of gangland suspect Robbie Lawlor last weekend.

6. #LA: Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been charged by Los Angeles prosecutors with sexually assaulting a third woman, as authorities there build their own case against the convicted rapist.

7. #SOCIAL WELFARE: The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection has said it ‘inadvertently’ sent emails to more than 1,700 people informing them their Covid-19 unemployment payments were to be stopped.

8. #TIPPERARY: Four people are due to appear in court today following an alleged violent disorder incident in Co Tipperary that left one man hospitalised.

9. #SHINE A LIGHT: People around the country are being asked to shine a light or candle in their window tonight in order to honour all the sick, those who have lost their lives, frontline staff and healthcare workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

