The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CHECKPOINTS: Gardaí have urged people to follow public health guidelines and stay at home if possible as temperatures look set to reach 20 degrees in some areas this weekend.

2. #COVID-19: Restrictions on people’s movement and other measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 are to remain in place until at least Tuesday, 5 May.

3. #FIGURES: A further 25 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died and 480 new cases of the virus were confirmed yesterday. There are now 8,089 confirmed cases in Ireland and 288 deaths.

4. #PANDEMIC: The global death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic has passed 100,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

5. #CRIME: Gardaí are working to find out who was involved in the killing of gangland suspect Robbie Lawlor last weekend.

6. #LA: Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been charged by Los Angeles prosecutors with sexually assaulting a third woman, as authorities there build their own case against the convicted rapist.

7. #SOCIAL WELFARE: The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection has said it ‘inadvertently’ sent emails to more than 1,700 people informing them their Covid-19 unemployment payments were to be stopped.

8. #TIPPERARY: Four people are due to appear in court today following an alleged violent disorder incident in Co Tipperary that left one man hospitalised.

9. #SHINE A LIGHT: People around the country are being asked to shine a light or candle in their window tonight in order to honour all the sick, those who have lost their lives, frontline staff and healthcare workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

