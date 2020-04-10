This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 10 April, 2020
Five people arrested by gardaí investigating violent disturbance that left one man hospitalised

The alleged violent disturbance occurred in Clonmel on Thursday.

By Adam Daly Friday 10 Apr 2020, 3:31 PM
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FIVE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested by gardaí investigating an alleged violent disorder in Co Tipperary that left one man hospitalised. 

Gardaí from Clonmel were alerted to reports of a violent disturbance involving a group of people at Cooleens Close in Clonmel on Thursday shortly after 1am. 

Gardaí dispersed the group and arrested one man under the public order act at the scene. He was later charged and released.

Another man required hospital for treatment following the incident but has since been discharged. 

In a follow-up operation this morning, members of the Armed Support Unit along with detectives and members of the drugs unit based in Clonmel, searched three houses in the Clonmel area. 

During the searches, three men (aged 30s, 40s and 60s) and a woman (40s) were arrested.

All four are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at garda stations in south Co Tipperary.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and in particular to anyone who was in the Cooleens Close area of Clonmel in the early hours of Thursday morning to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station 052-6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

