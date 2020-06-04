The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #UNEMPLOYMENT: Ibec has warned of the “sharpest compression of economic activity in living memory” due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

2. #COVID-19: The UK has been warned to brace itself for “many job losses” as the number of deaths passed 50,000.

3. #MAD DOG MATTIS: The former Pentagon chief Jim Mattis has launched a blistering attack on US President Donald Trump for trying to “divide” America.

4. #BLACK LIVES MATTER: The protest organiser for this Saturday is not deterred by calls to stop the event due to Covid-19.

5. #NEW HOME: Irish researchers have developed a drone that can deliver UV light to disinfect public spaces.

6. #LONDON: There were clashes with police and a number of arrests as thousands joined a Black Lives Matter rally in London.

7. #BLACK IRISH: Writing in TheJournal.ie, anti-racism activist Diane Ihirwe says seeing the police man kneeling on George Floyd’s neck was an image of what it feels like living in Ireland sometimes.

8. #PHASE TWO: NPHET is meeting today to discuss progressing to Phase Two of Ireland re-opening. Keep up to date with the latest Covid-19 main points of the day here.