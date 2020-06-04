The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #UNEMPLOYMENT: Ibec has warned of the “sharpest compression of economic activity in living memory” due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
2. #COVID-19: The UK has been warned to brace itself for “many job losses” as the number of deaths passed 50,000.
3. #MAD DOG MATTIS: The former Pentagon chief Jim Mattis has launched a blistering attack on US President Donald Trump for trying to “divide” America.
4. #BLACK LIVES MATTER: The protest organiser for this Saturday is not deterred by calls to stop the event due to Covid-19.
5. #NEW HOME: Irish researchers have developed a drone that can deliver UV light to disinfect public spaces.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
6. #LONDON: There were clashes with police and a number of arrests as thousands joined a Black Lives Matter rally in London.
7. #BLACK IRISH: Writing in TheJournal.ie, anti-racism activist Diane Ihirwe says seeing the police man kneeling on George Floyd’s neck was an image of what it feels like living in Ireland sometimes.
8. #PHASE TWO: NPHET is meeting today to discuss progressing to Phase Two of Ireland re-opening. Keep up to date with the latest Covid-19 main points of the day here.
COMMENTS