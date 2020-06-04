This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 4 June, 2020
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Sean Murray Thursday 4 Jun 2020, 7:55 AM
Image: Shutterstock/HandmadePictures
Image: Shutterstock/HandmadePictures

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #UNEMPLOYMENT: Ibec has warned of the “sharpest compression of economic activity in living memory” due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

2. #COVID-19: The UK has been warned to brace itself for “many job losses” as the number of deaths passed 50,000.

3. #MAD DOG MATTIS: The former Pentagon chief Jim Mattis has launched a blistering attack on US President Donald Trump for trying to “divide” America.

4. #BLACK LIVES MATTER: The protest organiser for this Saturday is not deterred by calls to stop the event due to Covid-19

5. #NEW HOME: Irish researchers have developed a drone that can deliver UV light to disinfect public spaces.

6. #LONDON: There were clashes with police and a number of arrests as thousands joined a Black Lives Matter rally in London

7. #BLACK IRISH: Writing in TheJournal.ie, anti-racism activist Diane Ihirwe says seeing the police man kneeling on George Floyd’s neck was an image of what it feels like living in Ireland sometimes

8. #PHASE TWO: NPHET is meeting today to discuss progressing to Phase Two of Ireland re-opening. Keep up to date with the latest Covid-19 main points of the day here

Sean Murray

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

