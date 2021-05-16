#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 10°C Sunday 16 May 2021
The 9 at 9: Sunday

The latest on the HSE cyber attack, more of your housing experiences and Coveney condemns Gaza violence

By Órla Ryan Sunday 16 May 2021, 9:00 AM
54 minutes ago 3,541 Views 2 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Michaelspb
Image: Shutterstock/Michaelspb

GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news that you need to know about as you start your day.

Housing

1. In a follow-up to our Irish housing stories, we take a look at what it’s like living in a variety of countries across Europe and beyond.

In today’s lead story, Aoife Barry speaks to readers about their experiences of living abroad – how it compares to their experiences in Ireland; how much rent is; what rights renters have; and what the buying process is like. While some people had a positive experience, others highlighted that high house prices are not an Irish-only issue.

Cyber attack

2. HSE staff members have been advised to prioritise patient safety and “protect unscheduled and urgent care” as the organisation continues to grapple with the impact of a massive cyber attack.

In a memo sent to staff outlining clinical guidance, Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry said the advice is “underpinned by the need to prioritise patient safety and is focussed on unscheduled, urgent and time-critical care”.

Ransom

3. Sticking with the cyber attack, the Business Post is reporting that hackers have demanded a ransom of three bitcoin or $150,000 (about €124,000), citing multiple sources. A higher ransom figure is being quoted in some other outlets, but the HSE has not confirmed the exact amount.

“According to multiple sources who saw the text file which appeared on the computer in one hospital affected by the attack, the criminal hackers sought payment in the cryptocurrency,” the BP reports.

Gaza

4. Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has condemned the killing of children as violence continues in the Gaza Strip. Dozens of children have been killed in recent days and Coveney has called on the UN Security Council “to speak with one voice to hold those responsible to account”.

Meanwhile, thousands of people across Ireland took part in protests in solidarity with Palestine yesterday.

Dublin Bay South

5. It’s Ireland “most affluent constituency” and a Fine Gael heartland, but Fianna Fáil’s Jim O’Callaghan has a lot riding on the Dublin Bay South by-election.

The TD, considered one of the leading contenders to succeed Taoiseach Micheál Martin as Fianna Fáil leader in the years to come, is the director of elections for the by-election.

DBS is O’Callaghan’s own constituency, and the party has two potential candidates – councillors Deirdre Conroy and Claire O’Connor. Political correspondent Christina Finn writes that pressure is mounting on the TD to deliver a decent Fianna Fáil vote, though the party won’t be optimistic that it can take the seat.

Explosion

6. A major incident has been declared after a suspected gas explosion which reportedly destroyed up to three terraced houses in Lancashire in England.

A young child has died and four other people have been injured, two seriously, local police have confirmed.

Mental Health

7. As Mental Health Awareness Week 2021 comes to a close, footballer Clare Shine opens up further on her ongoing battle.

She writes: “I spent a year-and-a-half working on myself to be a better person and to learn how to live my life sober and happy, for it to be turned upside down in seconds. I still wore a smile, I still went about my days, but I was hiding the most powerful thoughts inside me again. I was shattered into a million pieces to be put back together a different way.

“Please speak out before it’s too late.”

Eurovision

8. After cancelling last year’s event due to the pandemic, Eurovision is set to come back with a bang next week as the Netherlands hosts the 65th edition of the popular song contest.

With Covid-19 very much still with us, the contest won’t be held in the same way as it has done in previous years. But there will be an audience in the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam as 39 countries vie for the crown. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s contest.

Weather

9. And finally, it’s a mixed bag in terms of weather today.

Scattered showers will break out through the morning and afternoon with dry and sunny intervals also. Showers will be most frequent through the midlands and south, and some heavy showers will develop with localised thundery downpours and spot flooding possible. Highest temperatures will range from 13 to 16 degrees.

Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

