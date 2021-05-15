Peaceful protests in solidarity with Palestine are taking place across the country this afternoon

#Open journalism No news is bad news

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 15 May 2021, 4:42 PM
Saturday 15 May 2021, 4:42 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5438356
Palestinian protestors against the Israeli attacks on Gaza, at the Ha'penny Bridge in Dublin today
Image: Leon Farrell
Palestinian protestors against the Israeli attacks on Gaza, at the Ha'penny Bridge in Dublin today
Palestinian protestors against the Israeli attacks on Gaza, at the Ha'penny Bridge in Dublin today
Image: Leon Farrell

HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE across the country are joining protests in solidarity with Palestine today.

Protestors gathered at the Spire on O’Connell’s street earlier this afternoon, with Palestinian flags flying and some draped across the Ha’penny Bridge.

Those who gathered chanted for Palestine to be set free, with chants like: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, “Free, free Palestine”, and “Israel, shame on you”.

The protesters then marched from the city centre to Ballsbridge, where the Israeli embassy is located.

Other protests are also occurring on Dún Laoighaire pier, with People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett speaking out against the occupation of Palestinian land by Israel.

“Under international law, they have the right to resist occupation. That is a legal right to resist a military occupation,” said Boyd Barrett.

Smaller protests are also taking place outside the capital, with social media showing small protests in counties like Leitrim and Sligo, with larger protests in Cork and Galway. 

GAZA PROTEST_3370 Source: Sam Boal

Protests across the country are taking place on Nakba Day, which takes place each year on 15 May, which is when Palestinians remember Nakba or “the catastrophe”.

Nakba Day represents the current and historical exodus and expulsion of the Palestinian people from the region of Palestine.

The protests were organised by the Irish Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC), which had originally planned one major protest action before Gardaí warned them against, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It comes as eight Palestinian children were killed overnight in the Gaza Strip.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, said in a tweet that the attacks by Israel on Palestine cannot be acceptable to the international community and that the UN Security Council should hold Israel to account.

UK Protests

In the UK, thousands of people have gathered in central London to march in solidarity with the people of Palestine amid the ongoing conflict with Israel. 

At midday today, demonstrators arrived at Hyde Park near Marble Arch to march to the Israeli embassy, holding banners and chanting.

Thousands of people marched through the park chanting “free, free Palestine”, and holding banners calling for an end to the bombing of the territory by Israeli forces.

Huge crowds of protesters then arrived outside the gates of the Israeli embassy in Kensington.

A temporary stage was set up on Kensington High Street and organisers urged people to keep moving down the road as numbers continued to swell and dozens of police officers lined nearby streets.

The Metropolitan Police said: “Officers are engaging with a group of people who have gathered for a demonstration in central London this afternoon.

“A policing plan is in place to ensure everybody is kept safe and to reduce the spread of Covid-19.”

Huge crowds of demonstrators gathered outside the gates of the Israeli embassy were addressed by multiple speakers.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told the crowds that international action provides “succour, comfort and support” to those suffering in the conflict.

Crowds chanted “oh, Jeremy Corbyn” and threw roses as he took to the stage.

“Think what it’s like being a mother or father and seeing a building bombed in front of you, knowing your family is in there, and you can do nothing,” said Mr Corbyn.

“It’s our global voices that will give succour, comfort and support in those settlements alongside Gaza and all over the West Bank, East Jerusalem who are suffering at this time.”

With reporting by Press Association

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie