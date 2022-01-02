The 9 at 9: Sunday

GOOD MORNING.

Here is all the news you need to know as you start your day

Illegal tree felling

1. There were over 75 cases of alleged illegal tree felling reported in 2021, according to new documents released by the Department of Agriculture.

In our main story this morning, Noteworthy reporter Niall Sargent details some of the investigations carried out by the Forest Service, including an investigation into the alledged illegal felling of 30 hectares of trees.

Climate adaptation

2. Ireland’s current climate goals of cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050 are primarily focused on mitigating the worst possible impacts of climate change.

However, negative consequences of the climate crisis are already being seen across the world, with severe weather events becoming more commonplace.

Adaptation, the part of climate science that focuses on how to protect society and ensure it is resilient to these changes, will form a major part of the next report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (ICCP).

The Irish Government is set to update its climate adaptation plans this year, for the first time since 2018.

Fatal collision

3. A man in his 20s has died following a single-car collision in Co Longford last night.

The car was found partially submerged in water by Gardaí shortly after 10:40pm last night, with the body of the man being recovered a short time later.

It is understood that the car left the road and struck a metal fence before entering the water.

Next election

4. Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that while he would not rule out working with any party after the next general election, he accused Sinn Féin of acting in a “destructive opposition mode”.

“We will contest the election in our own right as a political party with our own policies and ideas and after that general election, we will consider, first of all, where we are in terms of our own seats and numbers of seats, and where others are,” said Martin.

“My sense of Sinn Féin at the moment is that it’s in a very destructive, resolute opposition mode, opposing everything that moves literally, politically.

“The level and range of what they’re promising is in the billions at this stage, and doesn’t, frankly, add up.”

Lack of accountability

5. Leas Ceann Comhairle Catherine Connolly has said that she has concerns around the lack of oversight on some of the emergency Covid-19 legislation.

In an interview with The Journal, Connolly said that the excuse that there is no time for scrutiny of the emergency powers is seriously concerning.

“I think that captures for me the danger of what has happened,” said Connolly.

“I don’t think we’ve had those checks and balances. And I don’t think we’ve used the time in between to properly assess our actions, to properly recognise the balancing between the pandemic and human rights, and particularly in a pandemic where there is draconian legislation, the obligation to look is all the more acute whether that legislation is needed, whether it’s targeted, whether it is achieving the purpose it was set out to achieve,” said the Galway TD, who added that no analysis has been done by government.

Covid-19

6. In Covid news, there were 23,281 new cases of the virus reported by health officials yesterday.

As of 8am yesterday, 656 people were in hospital with the virus, 85 of whom were in intensive care.

The latest figures come in the wake of warnings from NPHET that the PCR testing system has been overwhelmed by the volume of the disease in the country this week, and that the true volume of cases is up to 40% higher.

Booster rollout

7. The booster campaign is set to ramp up again today, as anyone aged over 16 can now avail of a Covid-19 booster jab.

Health Minister Stephen Donnely said that all over 16s will be able to avail of the jab through vaccination centres, pharmacies and in GPs on an appointment basis.

Colorado wildfires

8. Wildfires in Colorado have left three people missing and have destroyed almost 1,000 homes.

At least 991 homes are thought to have been destroyed as the blaze raced through the towns of Superior and Louisville on Thursday, just outside the state’s biggest city Denver, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee with little notice.

Molesworth Street

9. Gardaí have issued an appeal for information after a burglary and criminal damage incident occurred at a Masonic Lodge in Dublin on Friday evening.

The incident occurred at the property on Molesworth Street, Dublin 2 at around 5.20pm. Upon arrival, gardaí discovered the building on fire.

The fire itself was extinguished shortly after 6pm, according to a spokesperson for Dublin City Council.