The 9 at 9: Sunday

GOOD MORNING. HERE’s everything you need to know as the day gets started.

Sinn Féin

1. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that her party is ready to provide the leadership that will bring “fresh ideas”.

Speaking at the close of the party’s Ard Fheis yesterday, McDonald:

To everyone watching tonight: I am asking you to give us a chance to lead. To deliver for you, for your family, for your community. For all of Ireland. Give us that chance – that chance to lead – and we will get the work done.

COP 27

2. A major UN climate summit – COP27 – is starting in Egypt today, with delegates from across the world meeting to negotiate pledges to fight the climate crisis.

More than 120 world leaders are heading to the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, with hosts calling the meeting a “watershed moment”.

Ahead of the summit, we look at five common myths around climate change and why they aren’t true.

Road Traffic Collision

3. Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a man in his 80s died after he was hit by a car in Clare last night.

At about 7.45pm last night, a car collided with the man who was later pronounced dead. Gardaí in Ennis are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Twitter

4. Twitter has started to roll out a controversial new paid subscription system that the social network’s new owner Elon Musk ordered staff to build after taking over last week.

Days into the Tesla boss’s new stewardship, his promises and provocations are prompting a wave of reactions – including warnings from the United Nations and an apology from Twitter’s co-founder.

Aaron Carter

5. Aaron Carter, an American singer who soared to fame at the turn of the millennium, has died at the age of 34.

Entertainment outlet TMZ reported that the brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter was found dead at his residence in Lancaster, California.

Carter soared to fame in the late 90s and early 2000s, when he was still a pre-teen, but in recent years had issues with money and substance abuse.

Nighttime funding

6. Over 400 pubs, nightclubs, cafes and other venues are to receive funding under the Night-Time Economy Support Scheme.

Arts Minister Catherine Martin today announced the successful applicants of the €4 million in funding, with a total of 433 organisations being awarded supports of up to €10,000. The aim is to increase footfall in towns and cities and to create employment for artists and performers.

Ireland sporting triumphs

7. It was a great day for Irish sport yesterday, with the country securing success in two separate, high profile events.

In rugby, the Irish team saw off the world champions South Africa in a tense, tough encounter at the Aviva.

And in Liverpool, Rhys McClenaghan became Ireland’s first-ever gymnastics world champion as he outclassed his rivals to win pommel horse gold at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

United States Mid-Terms

8. The mid-term elections for the US Senate and the House of Representatives are due to held on Tuesday.

While early polls had suggested a tight race between Republicans and Democrats, in recent days there have been signals that a “Red Wave” may lead to a resounding Republic victory.

Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Donald Trump were all in Pennsylvania yesterday in last minute efforts to convince voters to vote for their parties.

Pollution

9. Local authorities have been hiring ‘private farm inspectors’ to help tackle pollution in at-risk areas.

Funding was announced earlier this year to resource work targeted at water quality pressures, as described by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.