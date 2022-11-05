McDonald: 'Sinn Féin is ready to lead. Give us that chance'

Mary Lou McDonald speaking during her address at the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis in Dublin.

SINN FÉIN IS READY to lead Government, both north and south, party leader Mary Lou McDonald has said.

Giving her closing address at the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis in the RDS in Dublin this evening, McDonald said her party is ready to provide the leadership that will bring “fresh ideas”.

During the live broadcast, which was aired on RTÉ, McDonald said:

“To everyone watching tonight: I am asking you to give us a chance to lead. To deliver for you, for your family, for your community. For all of Ireland. Give us that chance – that chance to lead – and we will get the work done.”

She said Ireland’s “greatest days lie ahead”, stating that change cannot be stopped by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, who she described as being “so joined at the hip that it doesn’t matter to them which leader is Taoiseach”.

“So long as it’s one of them. Leo leaves, Micheál goes in. Micheál leaves next month, Leo goes back in. In. Out. In. Out. Political hokey pokey,” said the Sinn Féín leader.

“That’s the cosy club that has run this state for a century. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have had their time, had their chance. It’s time for a new Government,” she said to the applause of her supporters.

Speaking to young people

Harking back to similar speeches that she has made to young people in Australia and the US who have emigrated, McDonald said:

“To our young people who once again depart our shores, You have been badly let down, particularly by a failed housing system. I want you to know that we are working hard to change things for you. We will make Ireland the home you deserve.

“So, enjoy your experience, work hard but come home and be part of the new Ireland that we must build. We need you.”

People in their twenties and thirties “will likely be the first generation worse off than their parents. That’s not right”.

Advertisement

There are three big opportunities for Ireland over the next decade – the reunification of the country; the achievement of energy independence; and the power of young people, said McDonald.

Rounding on the issue that is likely to dominate the next general election – housing – McDonald said young people are “locked out of affordable homes, locked into extortionate rents, living in a society where children grow up in hotel rooms”.

“Government after Government has failed on housing. That’s the truth. Targets set. Targets missed… big on promises. Short on delivery.”

Young people are “calling this out”, said McDonald, who promised that her party would deliver the biggest affordable and social housing programme that Ireland has ever seen.

Speaking about the cost-of-living crisis, she said that the Government has been “slow to respond” as people’s’ bills stack up.

“You shouldn’t have to force your government to protect you,” she said, adding that those in power dragging their feet on protecting mortgage-holders who are being “walloped with massive interest rate hikes”.

Irish unity

On the issue of Irish unity, McDonald acknowledged that some are “apprehensive”.

“Others say yes to unity, but not now. They’re wrong. The time to plan for a peaceful, democratic constitutional change is now,” she added, stating that the a citizens assembly must be established.

Speaking about the crisis in Ukraine, McDonald said:

“We stand with Ukraine. We will support you until that day when your beloved homeland is free from Russia’s war. Russia must end its war. The journey to peace must start now.

“Ireland stands on the side of international law, against those who trample on the rights of others. Be it Putin’s war or Israeli apartheid.”

She also addressed the recent tragedy in Creeslough, stating that “in hard times, when the odds are stacked against us, when hearts are heavy with loss, we come together”.

“In Donegal, following the tragedy in Creeslough, families face the heartbreak of the empty chair. We can only imagine the enormity of your loss. Know that you are not alone. The nation wraps its arms around you.”