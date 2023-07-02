GOOD MORNING. HERE’S everything you need to know as your day gets started.

1. Motorway crash

A teenage boy who died after the car he was a passenger in collided with another vehicle on the M8 motorway has been named locally.

John Foley (15) from Spur Hill was in a car with four others that was driving the wrong way down the M8 motorway in the early hours of yesterday morning when it collided with another car.

2. France

Over 700 people were arrested last night as France underwent its 5th night of serious riots sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old who was laid to rest the day before.

The interior ministry said the level of violence appeared to have declined since rioting first broke out over the death of Nahel M. in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday.

3. Categorising a site

Environmentalists have questioned a “lack of transparency” around an appeals board for special areas of conservation (SACs) which allows landowners to object to protections for sites across the country.

The Journal has learned that the little known group, called the Designated Areas Appeals Advisory Board (DAAAB), has not had a formal hearing to decide on categorising a site in almost two years.

4. Twitter

Twitter chief Elon Musk has said unverified users will now only be able to view 600 tweets per day, in a temporary cap.

Musk said the new limit was in response to “extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation”.

5. RTÉ

Minister for Culture and Media Catherine Martin has requested to meet chairwoman of the RTÉ board Siún Ní Raghallaigh and incoming director general Kevin Bakhurst in the coming days.

Among the issues the minister is seeking to discuss is the external review, Bakhurst’s plan to “reconstitute” the executive board, the Grant Thornton review and engaging with RTE staff, the PA news agency understands.

6. GAA

Kerry easily dispatched Tyrone yesterday and Monaghan beat Armagh in penalties in a tightly fought match to advance to the All-Ireland semi-finals. Dublin go head to head with Mayo today, and Derry will face Cork.

7. Kellie Harrington

Kellie Harrington won a European Games gold medal after a dominant win over Natalia Shadrina of Serbia in the women’s lightweight (60kg) final.

Harrington (33) had to come from behind after Sharina shaded the first round, 3:2. The Irish fighter then took control, her more attacking style in contrast to the Serb who remained cautious in the second round. Harrington’s ambition paid off as got a clean sweep, taking the round 5:0.

She then went on to win the third round and claim gold.

8. Supermarkets

Supermarkets Lidl, Aldi, Tesco and SuperValu have all announced a drop in the price of their own-brand milk products.

Lidl was the first of the three to announce the reduction, saying a two-litre carton of its own-brand milk will drop in price from €2.19 to €2.09.

9. Weather

According to Met Éireann, it will be a breezy, fresh day today, with sunny spells and scattered showers, most frequent and prolonged at times over the northern half of the country.

In general it will be a cool, cloudy start to July, with temperatures lower than average and scattered showers across the country.