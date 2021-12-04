The 9 at 9: Saturday

GOOD MORNING.

Adopt, don’t shop

1. In our main story this morning, Garreth MacNamee reports that animal welfare charities are warning to public not to buy puppies this Christmas and to instead adopt.

The warning comes as some dogs are kept in appalling conditions to meet demand.

Puppy farming is believed to be rife across the country. One rural puppy farm, which has since been the subject of garda and ISPCA attention, is continuing to produce a large number of dogs as charities warn of the dangers of buying from unscrupulous breeders and call for legislation to address the issue.

New restrictions

2. Yesterday evening, the Taoiseach confirmed new Covid-19 restrictions to take effect from next week following “very stark” advice from public health officials to introduce further curbs on socialising ahead of Christmas.

NPHET had been clear that the risks of proceeding into the Christmas period without further restrictions are too high, Micheál Martin said.

So from 7 December to 9 January, nightclubs will close, indoor hospitaity will maintain the current midnight curfew with further rules on table service, most indoor events will be limited to 50% capacity and visits to private homes should be reduced to a maximum of three other households.

Christmas exams

3. Many of the Irish third level institutions have said they will continue to implement in-person exams this Christmas despite pushback from students.

Students’ groups have cited concerns over attending large examinations in halls due to Covid infection fears.

Travel tests

4. The implementation of new rules requiring all overseas travellers to Ireland to have a negative Covid-19 test has been delayed until Sunday.

In a press briefing last night, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said that the introduction of the move was delayed from yesterday to facilitate airport staff and airlines to get the system in place.

Ukraine

5. US intelligence officials have found Russian planning is under way for a possible military offensive against Ukraine that could begin as soon as early 2022.

The new intelligence finding estimates the Russians are planning to use an estimated 175,000 troops and almost half of them are already deployed along various points near Ukraine’s border, according to an official with US President Joe Biden’s administration who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

US shooting

6. A prosecutor has filed involuntary manslaughter charges against the parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan high school.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Trial

7. The former housekeeper of Jeffrey Epstein has described his employment as “slavery” after a household manual on how he should carry out his duties was shown to a jury.

The manual, which told staff to “see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing”, had been written by a “Countess”, the Federal court in the Southern District of New York heard.

Treaty signing centenary

8. This weekend is the centenary of the signing of what’s been called “arguably the most important document in Irish history”.

The Anglo-Irish Treaty, or simply ‘The Treaty’, was signed on 6 December 1921. As a look back, The Journal has compiled a timeline of some of the important events around the time.

Wet and windy

9. And finally, Met Éireann has advised that wet and very windy weather is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

The meteorological service said the inclement conditions could potentially cause travel disruption and coastal flooding.

Today will be cold and blustery with some sunny spells and showers. Tomorrow will be largely dry, cold and bright with a few isolated showers earlier in the day. Temperatures will be quite cold tomorrow, ranging from five degrees to as low as -1 degrees.