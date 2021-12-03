#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wet and very windy weather forecast for next week

Weather warnings are expected to be issued on Sunday.

By Céimin Burke Friday 3 Dec 2021, 5:02 PM
Wintry precipitation is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. File photo.
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

MET ÉIREANN HAS advised that wet and very windy weather is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

The meteorological service said the inclement conditions could potentially cause travel disruption and coastal flooding.

“There is also the potential for wintry precipitation on Tuesday night and Wednesday which may lead to further travel disruptions,” the forecaster said.

The service added that the advisory will be updated tomorrow and warnings will likely be issued on Sunday.

Marine warnings are also in place for all Irish coasts until Sunday. West to northwest winds will increase to force six or higher on all coasts from this evening until early on Sunday.

Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

