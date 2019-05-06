This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Bank Holiday Monday

Here’s everything you need to know as we begin this Bank Holiday Monday morning.

By Daragh Brophy Monday 6 May 2019, 8:51 AM
37 minutes ago 2,584 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock/eilatan
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PLANE TRAGEDY: 41 people, including at least two children, have died after a Russian passenger plane erupted in a huge ball of fire after making an emergency landing at Moscow’s busiest airport.

2. #FATAL STABBING: A man in his 30s has died after a stabbing at a house in Arklow, Co Wicklow, overnight. A man in his 40s has been arrested. 

3. #ONGOING FEUD: Gardaí investigating an arson attack at a house in Corduff in west Dublin earlier this weekend have arrested two men. The house was set on fire on Saturday morning in an attack that’s being linked to an ongoing feud in west Dublin. 

4. #GAZA: Two pregnant women and two babies in Gaza were among those killed in the latest violence between Israel and Palestinian militants, according to Sky News. A ceasefire is currently in place. 

5. #BRUNEI: Brunei has backtracked on enforcing laws that would have made sex between men punishable by stoning to death, the BBC reports. Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah has extended a moratorium on the death penalty to cover the new laws, introduced last month. 

6. #DIRECT PROVISION: The Department of Justice and Equality was concerned that a potential legal challenge to the opening of a Direct Provision centre at a disused hotel could disrupt the lives of asylum seekers, new documents seen by TheJournal.ie show.

7. #TRUMP’S MAN: Michael Cohen, the former lawyer and all-around fixer for Donald Trump, begins serving a three-year prison sentence today for crimes including campaign finance violations related to hush-money payments made on Trump’s behalf, according to the Associated Press.

8. #KEEP ON RUNNING: The organisers of the Belfast City Marathon have apologised after participants yesterday ran a route that was 460 metres longer than the standard marathon length.

9. #THE OUTLOOK: If you’re planning on getting out and about today, you can expect spells of hazy sunshine but a lot of cloud too. It will be mostly dry with a few showers, mainly in Ulster. Top temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees. 

