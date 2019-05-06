West Dublin arson attack: Two arrested after house set on fire in Corduff

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING AN arson attack at a house in Corduff in west Dublin earlier this weekend have arrested two men.

The house was set on fire on Saturday morning in an attack that’s being linked to an ongoing feud in west Dublin.

The incident happened on Westway View at about 11.20am when four men used rocks and hammers to target the sitting room windows of the house.

Hatchets are also believed to have been used on the front door before a bucket of petrol was poured in the window and set alight.

Two men were upstairs at the time of the incident but managed to escape the house uninjured. One of the men is understood to have gone back inside to assist the other man’s escape.

Gardaí said on Saturday that the four men are believed to have fled the scene on foot and left Westway View towards the green area which leads to Sheephill Avenue.

All four men were wearing dark clothing with hooded jumpers and tracksuit bottoms.

Two men were arrested yesterday in the Blanchardstown area and taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station for questioning, the force confirmed this morning.

Gardaí subsequently carried out a number of searches in connection with the investigation.

Both men have since been released without charge with files to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

On Saturday, gardaí appealed for anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the Westway View area between 11.15am and 11.45am that morning to contact them.

The attack on the house is being linked to an escalating west Dublin gang feud that saw a takeaway driver caught up in a shooting incident last Thursday.

In recent weeks, the homes and property of innocent brothers, sisters, uncles and cousins of gangland figures have been targeted by vandals.

- With reporting by Michelle Hennessy